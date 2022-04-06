"So many people asked me," Kim Kardashian told Van Jones of the rumors about them dating

Kim Kardashian and Van Jones React to 'Weird' Theories About Them Dating: 'Best Rumor Ever'

Kim Kardashian and Van Jones can both laugh about their rumored romance.

During an appearance on his Amazon Original podcast, Uncommon Ground, Kardashian spoke to Jones about her law pursuits and work to bring justice for imprisoned individuals. But the pair kicked off the episode by addressing the elephant in the room.

"Now that we're broken up, we can actually have a conversation in public," Jones, 53, joked. "Best rumor ever."

The 41-year-old SKIMS mogul, in turn, said the dating speculation "was funny" but she still "didn't really expect that" to happen.

"I know! It was so weird," Jones continued. "But I tell you, being a big nerd, having all my guys from college calling, like, thinking I was like the hero. I was like, 'No, we're just working on trying to get people out of prison.' But it was a cool rumor."

Kardashian added, "So many people asked me also and I was like, 'You guys. I, like, just, need a minute before I'm out there.' You know? Give me a minute at least."

Kardashian first established a friendship with the CNN anchor through their shared interest in prison reform. In fact, Jones has repeatedly praised The Kardashians star over the course of her journey to becoming an attorney.

"She's doing amazing," he previously said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show when asked how Kardashian is progressing in her studies. "She has used her platform to help people behind bars. Her dad [the late Robert Kardashian Sr.] was a lawyer, and she always wanted to be a lawyer."

Jones had also said that once the mother of four "got a taste of what she could do using her platform, using her brain, she hasn't let up," adding, "I think she's gonna be an unbelievable attorney. And she's already one of the best advocates that we have in criminal justice."

"I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure, and I wouldn't be with someone if I didn't plan on spending a lot of my time with them," the mother of four said. "Obviously, I want to take my time, but I'm very happy and very content. And, it's such a good feeling just to be at peace."

Van Jones attends 40/40 Club Celebrates 18-Year Anniversary With Star-Studded Event at 40 / 40 Club on August 28, 2021 in New York City. Credit: Shareif Ziyadat/Getty

Jones, for his part, revealed in February that he welcomed a daughter with his friend, Noemi. (He also shares two sons with ex-wife Jana Carter, to whom he was married from 2005 to 2019.)

"After the COVID lockdown, I got clear that I wanted another kid. I discovered that my friend Noemi also wanted a baby. So we decided to join forces and become conscious co-parents. It's a concept that I hope more people will explore and consider," he said in a previous statement.