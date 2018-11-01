Kim Kardashian Slammed for Calling People Who Didn't Recognize Her Halloween Costume the R-Word

Kim Kardashian West is facing backlash for making an offensive remark on Instagram.

While documenting her evening celebrating Halloween at sister Kendall Jenner‘s bash Wednesay night, Kardashian West, 37, berated her fellow partygoers for not recognizing that she and her BFF Jonathan Cheban were dressed as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.

“Okay guys, we are Pam Anderson and Tommy Lee,” she said in a video posted on her Instagram Story. “Nobody knows who we are here! You guys are all too f—ing young. This is so sad.”

In another video, Kardashian West filmed friend (and former assistant) Stephanie Shepherd complimenting the get-up, pointing out that almost no one else had identified the costume.

“Nobody knows who I am. Yeah! Retarded,” she said.

Fans immediately criticized Kardashian West for her use of the word.

“@KimKardashian So people that don’t know who you are for Halloween are retarded really!! Smh maybe you should spend time with people with disabilities that way you can show more empathy towards those that are special needs,” one person tweeted.

“That was a really unnecessary use of the word retarded,” another tweeted. “I think we should all know & do better by now. It breaks my heart and angers my soul when I hear that word thrown around, knowing the pain that it carries.”

Kardashian West deleted the video on Thursday morning and apologized.

“I try to learn from my mistakes and this is one of those times. Please know that my intention is always pure, and in this case, it was a mistake. I’m sorry,” she said in a statement to US.

She’s not the first member of the famous family caught using the outdated and offensive word. In July, sister Khloé Kardashian came under fire for using it during an Instagram Livestream. She later apologized after a fan advised she “pay more attention” to her use of language.

“Ugh I hate that word! Why did I even say that?” she tweeted. “You are a million percent right and I actually greatly dislike when people use that word! I will do better! I am sorry! much love today.”