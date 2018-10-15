Ugandan President Asked Kim Kardashian What Her Job Is During Africa Trip with Kanye West: Source

It doesn’t appear that the President of Uganda is Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

During Kim Kardashian West’s trip to Uganda with husband Kanye West and 5-year-old daughter North, the couple met with President Yoweri K Museveni on Monday, when he inquired about the reality star’s profession — and seemingly revealed that he wasn’t aware of her long-running reality TV series.

“They met with the President of Uganda and the president asked Kim why she had to leave early, she replied that she had to go back to work,” a source tells PEOPLE.

“The president then asked what was her job and Kim, very politely, said that she had a TV show with sisters and family and they were all waiting for her return,” the source adds about KUWTK.

During the pair’s time with the president, they gifted him with a pair of white Yeezy sneakers, which they both signed, according to the BBC. Museveni also went on to give the couple a gift of his own: Ugandan names.

West, 41, received the name “Kanyesigye,” meaning “I trust,” while Kardashian West, 37, got “Kemigisha,” which means “the one with blessings from God,” the BBC reported. He also gave the pair a book about the country, entitled, Uganda, Gifted by Nature, according to CNN.

“Kim and Kanye seem very happy together. They went on safari together and a private fishing trip with North and they will visit the refugee camps together,” the source shares. “He likes to always have Kim by his side.”

And it seems as though West doesn’t want his Uganda visit to come to an end. West and his wife, 37, arrived at Uganda’s Entebbe International Airport on Friday — they later checked into a local lodge with North — but he’s hoping to expand both his time in and involvement with the country.

“Kanye is likely to extend his trip in Uganda,” adds the source.

“He wants to get involved in creating a tourism and hospitality school for higher education,” the source says. (While discussing plans to boost the country’s tourism, West mentioned he wanted to create a kind of “Jurassic Park [or] Disney World,” according to a video of the visit obtained by TMZ.)

While neither West nor Kardashian West have yet to comment publicly on the meeting, which comes less than a week after West met with President Donald Trump, Museveni had nothing but kind words for the famous couples.

“I welcome American entertainment stars Kanye West and @KimKardashian to Uganda. I held fruitful discussions with the duo on how to promote Uganda’s tourism and the arts,” he wrote on his official Twitter page, alongside photos of the couple from their visit.

“I thank Kanye for the gift of white sneakers. Enjoy your time in Uganda. It is the true Pearl of Africa,” he added.