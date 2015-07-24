Kim Kardashian West Poses with 4 Generations of Her Family: Kris, North and M.J.!

Little North West is part of a long line of strong – and beautiful! – women.

Mom Kim Kardashian West on Friday shared a black-and-white snapshot showing off four generations of her family: her daughter North, momager Kris Jenner and grandma Mary Jo Shannon.

The sweet picture was taken during a surprise graduation party for Kendall, 19, and Kylie, 17.

I ❤️having my grandma here to celebrate these moments! My daughter is so lucky to have her greatgrandma here! #Family pic.twitter.com/NqO6Aq821A — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 24, 2015

In another Tweet, Kardashian West, 34, wrote that she loves “having my grandma here to celebrate these moments!” and added that Nori is “so lucky to have her greatgrandma here!”

Plus, she’s a super cool great-grandmother: Keeping Up with the Kardashians fans know Shannon, whom the Kardashian girls affectionately call “M.J.,” from the hilarious episode in which she and Kris, 59, gleefully got the munchies after eating gummy bears infused with medical marijuana.

As for Nori’s snack of choice? M&Ms, which her mom caught her “sneaking” between takes in the photo booth.

LOL at North sneaking m&m's between takes! pic.twitter.com/nUvycRrcvj — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 24, 2015

She’ll have a co-conspirator soon enough: Kardashian West is expecting her second child, a son, with husband Kanye West this winter.