Kim Kardashian Is 'Uncomfortable' Watching the Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson KUWTK Episode

Kim Kardashian West is relieved that the truth is finally coming out.

Kim live-tweeted Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which saw the Tristan Thompson/Jordyn Woods scandal unfold nearly six months after it occurred. And while she admitted that reliving the drama was “uncomfortable,” she says she wishes the episode had “aired sooner.”

“As uncomfortable as reliving this all over again is, we have been so open with everything in our lives from giving birth, marriages, divorces, the good times and the bad,” she wrote. “Unfortunately this is the truth of what we went through and I wish it could have aired sooner.”

Reports of Woods and Thompson’s tryst first surfaced in February. On March 1, Woods, 21, shared her side of the story in a Red Table Talk tell-all interview, claiming that Thompson kissed her at an afterparty at his house on Feb. 17 after a long night of drinking. Though she adamantly denied having sex with him, she admitted that the next day, while she told Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner that she had been at his house, she didn’t disclose what had happened between them.

During the episode, family friend Larsa Pippen called Kim after hearing about Thompson and Woods’ night out. Khloé swiftly got on the phone with Woods but didn’t feel like she was getting the whole story.

“She’s not giving me all the information,” she said. “She was like, ‘He was trying to kiss me’ and was like, ‘I can’t remember if we did or didn’t.’ … I said, ‘If you are too nervous to tell me something, you can text me.’ And she said, ‘Okay, I’ll call you in five minutes.’ She hasn’t called me and that was like, 20 minutes ago.”

“It’s very weird,” admitted Kylie, 21. “This is the first time I’m hearing she was sitting on his lap.”

“It was weird that she didn’t text me at all that evening. ‘Cause every single time in the past, if Jordyn would ever see Tristan, she’d text me,” Khloé said. “So Jordyn called me and said, ‘I was your watchdog last night.’ She was there to protect me and keep an eye out, so that’s why she stayed as late as she did.”

Finally, Woods called Khloé back. According to Khloé, she admitted that she and Thompson made out.

“She’s like, ‘I just can’t believe this is happening. I’m so confused,’ ” Khloé said, recounting the conversation to her sisters. “Like, you’re confused? She was like, ‘I love you, my loyalty is always to you.’ “

“For Jordyn to know all I’ve been through with Tristan — literally, my heart is in my eyeballs,” Khloé added. “She’s blaming him. She’s like, ‘I was so naive.’ They’re both wrong.”

Later, Thompson admitted everything to Khloé, confirming that he and Woods had kissed.

“He already knew what was up and there was nothing else he could do but confirm it. I got my questions answered. … Everyone left and Jordyn stayed. She was sitting on his lap on a chair, they were all over each other, they were handsy. They made out.”

“It’s disgusting,” she added. “I’ll never understand the depths of this … I was just hoping for a better outcome for my daughter and for myself.”

The family rallied around Khloé as she tried to wrap her mind around the betrayal.

“I just think everyone is so twisted. Jordyn didn’t think about me, she didn’t think about Kylie … she didn’t think about my daughter. She didn’t think about Tristan. And she didn’t think about herself,” Khloé said. “They’re both at fault. I’m not blaming just Jordyn. Tristan, we’ve all known what he was capable of. Look what he did when I was nine months pregnant. I knew who he was. I never in a million years thought that’s who she was.”

“Now [Jordyn is] like, ‘It wasn’t a big deal. It wasn’t intimate, it wasn’t sexual,’ ” she continued. “That wasn’t at all what she said on the phone to me. That’s fine, now she’s downplaying it. I’m not saying things can’t happen. I am the most understanding, calm person ever. But Jordyn never once has she said, ‘I’m sorry.’ “

In the months since the scandal, Woods has moved out of Kylie’s house and remains estranged from the family. A source recently told PEOPLE that the former best friends are now “friendly, but it seems they will never be as close again as they were.”

Khloé, however, “never wants to see Jordyn again,” the source said.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight ahead of the episode airing, Woods said she hopes she’ll be portrayed “like myself, and the real me will shine.”

“Everyone has their truth and their story, so you just go with it,” she said. “Everyone has the right to speak their truth.”

Part two of the season finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on E!