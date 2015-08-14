The reality star says she believes in stricter gun control after what happened to Valerie Jackson

Kim Kardashian West recently used social media to speak out about a much-debated topic: gun control.

“Have u heard of the heart breaking story about David Conley who slaughtered his ex girlfriend & her entire family! Her 6 kids,husband & her!” the reality star Tweeted on Wednesday. “He purchased the gun & ammo ONLINE! How is it so easy to purchase guns online!!! Does this not sicken you? No background checks needed!!!!!”

Kardashian West’s Tweets are in reference to reports about 48-year-old David Conley, a man who was recently charged with killing eight people on Saturday, including his ex-girlfriend and his own son.

“These gun safety laws have to change! This poor woman was tied up & saw every child of hers & husband get executed over 10 hours!” the expectant mother continued. “My thoughts & prayers go out to Valerie Jackson’s family and friends! #GunLawsHAVEtoChange #GunSafety #BackgroundChecksNecessary.”

This isn’t the first time the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has voiced her opinion on the subject.

On June 30, Kardashian West spoke out about wanting stricter gun control at The Commonwealth Club Innovation Lab in San Francisco.