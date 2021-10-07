Every Acting Role Kim Kardashian Has Held Prior to Her SNL Hosting Gig

"Camera shy" is not in Kim Kardashian's vocabulary.

The former-Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is set to host Saturday Night Live this weekend, Oct. 9 — and though she's no stranger to life in front of the lens, the scripted sketch comedy show is a serious departure from the reality fare she's known for.

The mom of four hasn't shared much about her upcoming hosting gig since her initial tweet revealing the news on Sept. 22 writing, "OMFG no turning back now!!!! LOL," she wrote. "I'm hosting SNL!!!!!!" A source told PEOPLE she's taking the process "seriously" (and a behind-the-scenes shot the show shared seems to indicate she's having fun, too!)

Though the reality star is unreservedly excited, reactions on social media (from fans and celebs) was a bit more mixed. Actor Debra Messing tweeted, "Why Kim Kardashian? I mean, I know she is a cultural icon, but SNL has hosts, generally, who are performers who are there to promote a film, TV show, or album launch. Am I missing something?"

Of course, Kim has plenty to promote, including her KWW Beauty line, her fashion brand SKIMS and her family's upcoming Hulu show. (The star posted a picture of a microphone pack to her Instagram Story on Sept. 3, writing "Day 1," hinting at the start of the new production project, expected to premiere late 2021.)

Kim Kardashian on Brothers Credit: FOX

And to deny that Kardashian is a performer is to ignore the numerous cameos she's made in various films and TV shows, which is why we've listed appearances she's made on screen outside of the reality realm. Keep scrolling for every acting role the star has held in the past.

CSI: NY

Debbie Fallon (Guest Star Kim Kardashian), on CSI: NY Credit: Ron P. Jaffe/CBS via Getty Images

The former-reality star made her acting debut as a femme fatale on the blockbuster procedural in Dec. 2009. On season 6, she played the role of Debbie Fallon, the fiancée of a musician who's been accused of murder. We think it's safe to say, she killed it (pun intended).

Drop Dead Diva

Kim Kardashian - DROP DEAD DIVA Credit: Annette Brown/Lifetime Television/Courtesy Everett Collection

Orange is the new, designer? The fashion-forward figure traded in Prada for prison garb when cast as the character Nikki LePree on the Lifetime show Drop Dead Diva in 2012. This episode showed the star behind bars after stealing a young woman's life's savings. Kardashian appeared in multiple episodes of the series that summer.

Last Man Standing

Kim Kardashian Last Man Standing Credit: ABC

This character was in Kardashian's comfort zone because she was, well, playing herself (a dramatized version of herself, that is!). The 31-year-old, at the time, made a cameo on the sitcom where she played a parody of her superstar status.

The actress has also made appearances on other TV shows where she played herself, such as How I Met Your Mother and 90210. She also voiced a cartoon alien version of herself in American Dad, which was out of this world (sorry again).

Beyond the Break

Surf's up! The SKIMS creator landed the role as Elle on the N's scripted surf series, Beyond the Break, where she played Vin's possessive girlfriend, which premiered in June 2009.

Kim Kardashian - Beyond the Break Credit: MarVista Entertainment

"The most challenging part of playing the role of Elle was just trying to be the mean girl," Kardashian said. "I've never really been that outspoken girl. It's the confrontation that I'm not used to, so I think doing that was really kind of refreshing in a weird sick way."

Disaster Movie

Kim Kardashian - DISASTER MOVIE Credit: LionsGate/Courtesy Everett Collection

Kardashian's character, Lisa, saw herself surrounded by a series of catastrophic events and numerous natural disasters in the 2008 flick. During an appearance on the ABC reality show Big Fan almost a decade after the film premiered, Kardashian revealed that she's not particularly proud of this one. "I'm mortified if you have the clip," she admitted. "I can't watch."

Tyler Perry's Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Councelor

Kim Kardashian - TYLER PERRY'S TEMPTATION Credit: Lionsgate/Courtesy Everett Collection

The actress took a stab at a dramatic role, playing Ava (alongside Vanessa Williams and Brandy Norwood) in the 2013 movie, Tyler Perry's Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Councelor. The film is about Judith, a marriage counselor who falls into a romantic relationship with one of her clients (and things get complicated). Ava is an employee who works alongside Judith.

Perry faced criticism after casting Kardashian, but he defended his decision, saying he thought the young fans she would attract would benefit from the film's message.

"I thought, what better person! She literally has millions of young people following her," he wrote on his personal website in 2012. "I thought and still do think, that it would be very responsible of her to be a part of this film. To have the young people that look up to her, see her in a film that is about, what happens in life when you make the wrong choices."

Deep in the Valley

Kardashian starred alongside Denise Richards, Chris Pratt, and Scott Cann in Deep in the Valley, an adult comedy that hit theaters in 2008. The film follows two slobs who find themselves teleported to a fantasy world of pornography on an unrated adventure.