Kris Jenner Celebrates Kim Kardashian's 41st Birthday: 'You Are in the Prime of Your Life'

Kim Kardashian West is receiving love from family and friends as she turns 41.

Kicking off the birthday tributes bright and early on Thursday was Kris Jenner. The mom of six, 65, posted several photos of Kim over the years alongside a heartfelt message on Instagram.

"Happy Birthday to my beautiful daughter @kimkardashian!!!! I can hardly believe how fast time flies by! You are in the prime of your life with four gorgeous children and living your best life," she wrote. "Your life is so full of the amazing things that you love to do, especially for your family, your kids, and for others who don't even know that you were helping them. You are always on the go, doing things for me, for your siblings, and for your whole family. How lucky we are to have you in our lives."

Calling Kim "the most amazing mother, daughter, sister, auntie, and confidant," Kris gushed about being "beyond proud" of the Skims mogul.

"Thank you for this amazing journey we are on together, for being the most spectacular business partner, for chasing our dreams together and for each and every memory that we share together," she continued. "I am beyond proud of you my beautiful daughter. I am so blessed that God chose me to be your mommy and I love you more than you will every [sic] know!!!"

Kendall Jenner celebrated her sister by sharing a cute throwback photo of the star holding her when she was a baby.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful sister! @kimkardashian," the model, 25, wrote on her Instagram Story.

In a second Instagram Story post, Kendall noted they were "best buddies since the day I popped out," and went on to share various photos of the two together over the years.

Kim's longtime pal Jonathan Cheban posted a throwback photo of the pair enjoying a night out, and designer Donatella Versace celebrated her special day with a photo of the reality star's 2018 Met Gala look, in which she wore a gold Versace gown.

Kim had quite the year leading up to her 41st birthday, jumpstarting 2021 by filing for divorce from husband Kanye West. Amid the split, sources have told PEOPLE Kim "is focused on co-parenting" her four children — North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2 — with the 44-year-old rapper.

The star also bid farewell in June to her family's long-running reality series, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and is gearing up for their upcoming Hulu series.

Recently, she hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time.

kim kardashian Credit: Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

"Hosting Saturday Night Live was probably one of the best experiences of my career," the businesswoman wrote Instagram afterwards. "The amount of work that the entire @nbcsnl team puts in to make a show like this even possible is unmatched!"