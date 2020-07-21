"They are in contact with medical professionals for guidance," a source tells PEOPLE of the Kardashians

Kim Kardashian Has Been Trying to Get Kanye West Help ‘for Weeks,’ Source Says: ‘They Want Him to Be Healthy’

Kim Kardashian West is trying to help her husband.

Kanye West claimed his wife and her mom Kris Jenner were trying to "lock" him up in a string of concerning tweets on Monday night. And now, a source confirms to PEOPLE that the reality star "has been trying to get Kanye help for weeks."

"But what do you do when a person doesn't want help?" the source says, noting that West has been staying at the family's compound in Cody, Wyoming, between travels for his unlikely presidential bid. "Kanye is in Cody because he doesn't want help. If he wanted help, he would come back to L.A."

The source adds that the entire Kardashian family is concerned about the rapper, and that Kardashian, 39, is consulting with doctors.

"Kim's family is around to support her as always. And they love Kanye. They want him to be healthy," the source says. "They are all trying to figure out how to help Kanye. They are in contact with medical professionals for guidance."

In the since-deleted tweets, West asked Kardashian and Jenner to call him after claiming his wife tried to "fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up."

"Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday," West tweeted, referring to his comments about daughter North West during his first campaign rally over the weekend.

"Kriss don’t play with me you and that calmye are not allowed around my children Ya’ll tried to lock me up," West wrote in another tweet. A few minutes later, he added, "Kim tried to bring a doctor to lock me up with a doctor."

"If I get locked up like Mandela Ya’ll will know why," West tweeted.

"Everybody knows the movie get out is about me,' he also wrote.

Representatives for West and Kardashian did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

West's Twitter frenzy comes after a source told PEOPLE that Kardashian is "furious" with her husband for bringing up North during his presidential campaign rally on Sunday, when he revealed that she had considered getting an abortion in 2013. The couple has four children now: North, 7, Saint, 4½, Chicago, 2½, and Psalm, 14 months.

"Kim is shocked that Kanye spoke about North at the rally," the source told PEOPLE earlier on Monday. "She is furious that he shared something so private. She loves her kids tremendously and wants to protect them."

Another insider told PEOPLE on Monday that "things have broken down significantly between the two of them, and it’s happened pretty suddenly."

West announced his intention to run for president earlier this month. At the time, a source told PEOPLE that the move left many in his inner circle concerned about his mental health.

"Kanye has been doing well for a long time. In the past, he has suffered both manic and depressive episodes related to his bipolar disorder. Right now, he is struggling again," the source said.

"Kim is concerned, as well as her whole family. It's super stressful for Kim, because Kanye's behavior is very unpredictable. She is worried," the source added. "The episodes usually last for a few weeks and then things go back to normal. Kim hopes it will be the same this time."

West seemingly confirmed that he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2018, with the release of his album Ye — which bore the phrase "I Hate Being Bipolar. It's Awesome" on the cover.

"I had never been diagnosed until I was 39," he said during an interview recorded with radio host Big Boy soon afterward "But like I said on the album, it's not a disability, it's a superpower."