Kim Kardashian Is Trying to 'Be the Bigger Person' amid Drama with Ex Kanye West: Source

Kim Kardashian is continuing to grapple with ex Kanye West's recent public comments about their fractured relationship.

A source tells PEOPLE that Kardashian is "patiently waiting" for West to "calm down" and stop making statements about their co-parenting relationship in the media.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"As much as [Kim] feels the need to stand up for herself, she doesn't want to make their relationship worse," a source tells PEOPLE. "She is trying to stay calm and be the bigger person. Some of the things Kanye is accusing her of are hurtful. Other things, she just shrugs off."

Kardashian, who shares daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2½, with West, filed for divorce from the rapper in February 2021, after nearly seven years of marriage.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian Kanye West and Kim Kardashian | Credit: Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Amid the ongoing divorce proceedings and Kardashian's new romance with SNL comic Pete Davidson, West, 44, has become vocal about his feelings for his ex and their new co-parenting setup.

West did ultimately end up attending the celebration, and another source told PEOPLE he is "always welcome and does come to family events."

"Nothing with my career, with this rap, with this media, with none of that, that's gonna keep me from my children," he said. "And that's what I want everybody to know."

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Credit: Karwai Tang/Getty; Kevin Mazur/Getty

West also implied in his recently released track, "Eazy," that their four children are being raised by nannies.

"I got love for the nannies, but real family is better," the Grammy winner says. "The cameras watch the kids, y'all stop takin' the credit."

A source told PEOPLE earlier this week that Kardashian, 41, was "hurt" by the line. "It was a low blow for him to start knocking her for having nannies," the insider said, adding, "Of course she has nannies. She has four kids. Kim is living her life. She's juggling her career, her dating life."

West, who recently publicly confirmed his romance with model Julia Fox, also took a dig at Davidson, 28, on the track.