"No matter what, he's still within the family," Scott Disick said of Khloé Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson

Kim Kardashian Calls Tristan Thompson a 'Different Person' as She Praises Him for 'Trying Really Hard'

Kim Kardashian West is on board for a Tristan Thompson comeback.

In a new bonus clip from season 18 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim, 39, affirmed her change of heart, commending Thompson, 29, for making an effort to mend his relationship following his past alleged cheating scandals.

In the clip, Kim shoots hoops with Scott Disick as she recaps her impromptu New York City dinner date with Thompson, which aired in a February episode of the reality series. The mom of four said the encounter with the NBA star was "good."

"He's, like, honestly so nice," said Kim, to which Disick, 37, agreed, adding, "He made mistakes, but I feel like he's trying really hard."

"He's really trying really hard," Kim said of Thompson. "And it's been a full year of him as a different person."

"To be in that place and feel like everybody in the family that he just had a kid with hates him would be, like, a horrible feeling," said Disick. "No matter what, he's still within the family."

Since reconciling with Thompson, Kim has been cordial with him, as he even sent her Mother's Day flowers last month. Kim also shared cheerful birthday wishes for Thompson in March.

Speaking further about accepting Thompson's invite to dinner in September during the latest season of KUWTK, Kim opened up to Khloé about why she was extending an olive branch after their dispute.

While Kim said she still disagrees with the way Thompson treated Khloé, she felt it was important to forgive him for the sake of their family.

“I don’t think what Tristan did was obviously right,” she said at the time. “I brutalized him. But I also know that that’s True’s dad. Mom [Kris Jenner] cheated on Dad, and all of their friends forgave mom.”

At the time, Khloé admitted she was a bit confused by Kim's sudden act of kindness, but said she supported her sister’s attempt to rebuild a peaceful relationship with Thompson.

“I think what you’re doing is a nice thing. It’s beyond generous of you to invite him,” said Khloé, to which Kim said, “I think forgiveness is the best way.”