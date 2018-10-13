Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Curves While Traveling with Husband Kanye West to Uganda

Kanye West has made good on a promise to take a trip to Africa — and he took his wife Kim Kardashian along with him.

The famous couple arrived at Uganda’s Entebbe International Airport on Friday and later checked into a local lodge with their daughter North.

In images published by TMZ and the Daily Mail, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 37, wears a monochromatic outfit featuring a grey shirt with a matching mini backpack and a pair of form-fitting bike shorts.

Adding a pop of color into his low-key ensemble, the rapper, 41, wore a blue sweatshirt with a purple cap.

Blending her parents’ style, North, 5, was seen in a pair of bright green pants with a matching top.

The couple plans to stay in Africa until Oct. 19, according to TMZ.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian with kids North, Saint and Chicago Kim Kardashian West/Twitter

Earlier in October, West explained that he had pushed back the release of his album Yandhi in order to record in Africa.

“I didn’t finish it,” the rapper said during a TMZ Live interview, explaining that during a recent trip to Chicago he “felt this energy” and realized he needed “to go to what is known as Africa.”

He also remarked that he’d like to “have my kids in the studio and have my mic in the open so we can hear nature while we’re recording.”

Photos and videos shared on the popular Instagram account Team Kanye Daily indicate that the rapper has already set up a studio to finish recording the album, which is slated to be released on Nov. 23.

In the weeks leading up the famous family’s trip, West went on a number of public rants that have raised eyebrows and generated concern for his wellbeing.

“Kim is very uncomfortable and unhappy with the whole situation,” a source previously told PEOPLE about the Kimoji creator, who shares daughters North and Chicago, 8 months, and son Saint, 2½, with West.

“She finds Kanye brilliant, so it makes her upset when he goes on these public rants and come across as someone who isn’t well,” added the source. “All she can do is hope that he calms down mentally soon.”

On Thursday afternoon, during a meeting with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office, West — who avidly supports and voted for the president in the 2016 election — claimed that he was “misdiagnosed” with bipolar disorder. (The rapper also recently revealed that he is “off medication” he had previously been taking to treat the disorder.)

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Def Jam Records

Since West disclosed that he is no longer taking his medication, people in his inner circle have been “telling him that he needs to get back on his medication, that he’s not doing well, that he’s not making any sense,” an insider told PEOPLE earlier in October.

And while the Kardashians have been an unwavering support system to him, the source said that “the entire family is at the end of their ropes, and stuff like this won’t help.”

“They’re trying to help him get things where they should be, and it’s going to be that much harder now,” the source added. “It’s a sad day.”