Kim Kardashian's Transformative Year Leading Up to Her 41st Birthday
Happy birthday, Kim Kardashian West! From her high highs to her low lows, we're looking back at her life-changing year leading up to the big 4-1
Filming the End of Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Kim began 2021 by saying goodbye to the show that started it all. Her famous family filmed their last episode of Keeping Up in January, and the mom of four shared precious moments from the emotional day.
"Last filming day of Keeping Up with the Kardashians EVER!" Kim wrote on her Instagram Story alongside a clip of their audio tech setting up the microphones for the last time.
She also shared a series of videos from a celebratory meal the entire family shared, with mom Kris and sisters Kourtney, Kylie, Kendall and bother Rob all in attendance.
Though fans won't be seeing the Kardashians on E! any longer, Kim, Khloé, Kourtney, Kendall, Kylie and Kris will be premiering new content on Hulu in late 2021.
Filing for Divorce from Husband Kanye West
In February, Kim filed for divorce from Kanye after seven years of marriage. A source told PEOPLE at the time that though the reality mogul filed, but the situation was amicable.
According to the source, the former couple were in agreement over joint legal and physical custody of their children, neither were contesting the prenup in place, negotiations progressed and were nearing a settlement.
The stars share four children: daughters North and Chicago and sons Saint and Psalm.
Trademarking Kardashian Kards
While going through a transitional period in her own life, Kim and her family were full steam ahead when it came to new business ventures. According to documents viewed by PEOPLE, Kim, Kourtney, Khloé and Kris Jenner filed trademark documents with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for the brand name "Kardashian Kards" on Feb. 22.
According to the filing, the brand may sell items including "greeting cards, calendars, decals, photographs, photo albums, pictures, posters, postcards, scrapbooks, stationery, paper, notebooks, stickers and transfers, writing utensils, erasers, bookmarks and paper gift wrap."
Getting COVID Before Retaking the Baby Bar
During the last season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim was filmed studying for the baby bar when she revealed that she and two of her kids, North and Saint, had contracted COVID-19. The star soldiered up and continued to study while sick because she wanted to pass, having failed the first time.
Despite her best efforts, she did not pass the second time but plans on retaking the test soon. And thankfully, her family has since recovered from the virus.
Spoiling Mom Kris Jenner for Her 65th Birthday
Kim hands-down earned the best daughter award for gifting her mom 65 designer outfits for her 65th birthday. The epic moment was aired on Keeping Up in May, featuring an emotional Kris tearing up in disbelief.
Kim went the extra mile by curating 65 different designer outfits — all perfectly tailored to Kris' exact measurements — and displayed them for her mom in a museum-like experience at her home.
"65 looks for my moms 65th birthday!!!! OMG at his [sic] was so much fun for me to do! #KUWTK," Kim wrote on Twitter.
Partnering with Team USA for the Tokyo Olympics
One of her biggest collaborations yet took place in June, ahead of the summer Tokyo Olympics. Kim's SKIMS brand partnered with Team USA on a limited-edition collection of undergarments, loungewear and sleepwear for all the female athletes competing in the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games.
"These women are incredible role models for younger girls, including my own daughters, showing them that anything is possible if you work hard enough," Kim said in a press release. "SKIMS is designed to empower women to feel their best every day and we're excited to work with Team USA to help spread this message."
Shutting Down KKW Beauty
The beauty entrepreneur announced in July that she would be shutting down KKW Beauty in August in order to relaunch the line "under a completely new brand with new formulas that are more modern, innovative, and packaged in an elevated and sustainable new look."
Kim ended her note to her fans, writing, "Thank you so much for being on this incredible journey with me, and I promise we won't be gone for too long."
Making Her Voice Acting Debut in Paw Patrol: The Movie
The star can add voice actor to her ever-growing résumé! She hosted a private premiere party of Paw Patrol: The Movie — in which she makes her voice acting debut as the poodle Dolores — in August for her kids and other members of her inner circle.
Appearing in Kanye West's Donda 'Wedding' Event
While the couple's divorce was still moving forward, Kim supported her ex at his Donda album listening event in Chicago, which made headlines as the two acted out a wedding scene. A source told PEOPLE in August that the main takeaway from the faux nuptials was that love is healing.
The insider explained that the event was not about the former couple getting back together, but about using love to represent a healing force.
Kim appeared at the event's finale wearing a long white gown and veil that covered her face as traditional wedding music played.
Teasing Her Met Gala Look in New York City
The fashionista is no stranger to making bold style statements. Just days before the major fashion event, Kim was photographed in N.Y.C. in a head-to-toe leather ensemble by Balenciaga. Her killer look included a trench coat along with matching gloves, pants and stiletto boots. Her face was completely obscured by an unconventional face mask that only had an opening in the back for her long ponytail.
The SKIMS founder tagged Balenciaga designer Demna Gvasalia as she shared more shots of the fashion statement on Instagram. She captioned the post with a knife emoji, which made it clear to Met Gala fans: she came to slay the competition.
Stealing the Show at the Met Gala
As her previous outfit teased, Kim's Met Gala look became the subject of conversation when she showed up in a covered-up custom Balenciaga ensemble, featuring a long-sleeve turtleneck bodysuit worn under an oversize T-shirt dress with long pleated train. She also wore jersey boots, jersey gloves and a mask that covered her face and head.
The look has already been made into a Halloween costume and inspired countless memes and a viral photo of the moment when sister Kendall first spotted Kim on the red carpet with a baffled look on her face.
Hosting Saturday Night Live for the First Time
Kim absolutely smashed her SNL hosting debut earlier this month. Her hilarious opening monologue had bits about her family's failed political aspirations, her split from Kanye and being "so much more than just a pretty face and good hair and great makeup and amazing boobs and a perfect butt."
Highlights from the show include her Aladdin and Jasmine sketch with SNL cast member Pete Davidson, a musical number called "Ladies' Night Song" that had Kim's character hilariously falling asleep mid-sentence multiple times, a star-studded spoof of the Bachelorette and "The Switch," a skit where she traded lives with SNL cast member Aidy Bryant.