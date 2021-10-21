Kim began 2021 by saying goodbye to the show that started it all. Her famous family filmed their last episode of Keeping Up in January, and the mom of four shared precious moments from the emotional day.

"Last filming day of Keeping Up with the Kardashians EVER!" Kim wrote on her Instagram Story alongside a clip of their audio tech setting up the microphones for the last time.

She also shared a series of videos from a celebratory meal the entire family shared, with mom Kris and sisters Kourtney, Kylie, Kendall and bother Rob all in attendance.

Though fans won't be seeing the Kardashians on E! any longer, Kim, Khloé, Kourtney, Kendall, Kylie and Kris will be premiering new content on Hulu in late 2021.