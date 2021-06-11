Kim Kardashian has chronicled her journey to becoming a lawyer on Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Kim Kardashian 'Totally Bummed' She Failed the Baby Bar a Second Time After Taking it with COVID

After failing once last year, Kim, 40, took the test again in November, but this time she was sick with COVID-19 during the exam. In the most recent episode, she shared that she "pretty much got the same" score as the first time.

"I feel bummed, like totally bummed," she said.

"It is what it is, I know I just have to not stress about it, there's so many other f------ things, stressful things, going on, I just have to do better in the future," she added in her confessional.

"I'm so annoyed," Kim then told sister Khloé Kardashian on the phone. "You're so supportive and I didn't come through."

"Honestly you had COVID, you had your 40th birthday, you're dealing with so much, personally, in your relationship, and just quarantine in itself, and I really don't think this last time counted," said Khloé, 36.

"Kim is dealing with a lot of other things at the same time - the fact that she had COVID and with the show and her relationship with Kanye, so I think you must give herself a little credit just for taking the baby bar," the Good American mogul told the cameras.

Back in her conversation with Kim, Khloé assured her that she'll have a "fresh start" when she takes the test again.

"You said if you were to get it, it would have been like a miracle, just because of COVID," she said.

Kim replied, "I know, but still I wanted that miracle - I believe in miracles," before noting that she would resume studying to take the test again.

Last month, Kim told fans on her Instagram Story that while her experience with taking the baby bar exam has been "extremely difficult," she intends to take the test again.

"Unfortunately, I haven't passed yet, but I'm not giving up," she wrote at the time. "I'm preparing to take it again soon."

She first revealed she failed her attempt at the baby bar during an episode of KUWTK in May.

"If you do law school the way that I'm doing it, it is a four-year program instead of your typical three-year program," she said in a confessional. "After year one, you have to take the baby bar. This one actually is harder, I hear, than the official bar."

In a subsequent episode, the reality star took the test a second time while she and two of her children, North, 7½ and Saint, 5, were sick with coronavirus.

"That was probably the hardest thing I've ever, ever had to do," she told the cameras. "I have about two months before we get the results, and if I don't pass, I don't care because I had COVID, and if I pass then it is a f------ miracle and I don't know how I did that. I definitely feel like I knew more this time on the test than last time on the test. I feel really confident about that, but you know you get really cloudy and you get really like, this COVID brain."