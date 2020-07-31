The couple reunited for the first time in person on Monday after Kardashian flew to Cody, Wyoming, to visit the rapper, whose behavior in recent weeks has been increasingly erratic, including divulging deeply personal details about his family and marriage. In photos, the reality star, 39, was seen crying in the car with West, 43, and a source tells PEOPLE she "feels that she has tried everything."

"She isn't getting back what she needs from Kanye," says the source. "She was to the point that she flew to Cody to basically tell him their marriage is over and to say goodbye."

According to the source, it seems West still wants to work on the marriage — he recently apologized to his wife on Twitter — but hasn't yet taken steps to repair the relationship. The two share four children: daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 2, as well as sons Saint, 4, and 14-month-old Psalm.

"He doesn't seem to get what she is saying," the source says. "He hasn't changed anything that she told him needs to change."

"Kim is very torn," the source adds. "The last thing she wants is to be divorced with four kids. She knows that she will be fine financially, but her concerns are the kids and the partnership. She is moving towards a divorce, but who knows if she will actually sign papers."

Reps for Kardashian and West did not return PEOPLE's requests for comment.

A separate source told PEOPLE on Wednesday that during their reunion, Kardashian urged West not to move forward with the campaign and "focus on his mental health instead." Earlier this month, she publicly addressed her husband's diagnosis in a lengthy statement posted on her Instagram Story, asking fans for "compassion" and acknowledging their "complicated and painful" situation.

Sources have also told PEOPLE that the couple, who have been married for six years, had been discussing a split for some time prior to West's latest string of controversial statements and Twitter sprees.

Another source told PEOPLE this week that Kardashian "feels trapped."

"She loves Kanye and she thinks of him as the love of her life," the source said. "But she doesn't know what to do."

According to the source, Kardashian, who returned home to Los Angeles on Tuesday, "knows that it's not healthy for her to be around him now."

"And it's honestly not healthy for the kids," the source said. "He needs to get his stuff together before he can be any sort of partner or father."

Still, no matter what, "Kim wants the best for Kanye," the source said. "And she will always want what's best for him."