Kim Kardashian Says She 'Took Out' a Joke About Sister Khloé and Tristan Thompson from SNL Monologue
Kim Kardashian detailed how her family members were good sports about her opening monologue during her Saturday Night Live debut in October
When Kim Kardashian made her Saturday Night Live debut in October, it appeared nothing was off-limits with her family.
But the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 41, revealed in her cover interview for i-D's winter issue that there was one joke about sister Khloé Kardashian and her ex Tristan Thompson that she had cut from the opening monologue.
"Everyone in the family was just like, 'You can do whatever you want,' " the SKIMS mogul said, adding, "Everyone was really easy and game for me to do whatever I wanted. Although I had a really funny joke about Tristan and Khloé that I took out – I could've maybe gone further."
The mom of four, who shared an onscreen kiss with Pete Davidson during one of the SNL sketches, continued, "But everyone was like, 'Use me. Do whatever you want. This is your time.' They were down. That was super cool."
The i-D interview comes after Thompson, 30, allegedly fathered a baby boy with Maralee Nichols, who has since sued the NBA player for child support and other pregnancy-related fees. Nichols gave birth to a baby boy last week, her rep previously told PEOPLE.
"Khloé is moving on. Tristan and Khloé have been broken up for a while, and things are okay between them," a source told PEOPLE, adding that the exes are "focused on co-parenting" their 3½-year-old daughter True after their split was reported in June.
Another insider previously told PEOPLE that Khloé "knows about the baby" and that she and Thompson were together in March, when he admitted to sleeping with Nichols and when the baby was allegedly conceived.
RELATED VIDEO: Woman at the Center of Tristan Thompson Scandal Has Delivered Her Baby, Source
RELATED: Khloé Kardashian 'Moving On' from Tristan Thompson amid New Drama: 'Things Are Okay Between Them'
Although Thompson has cheated on Khloé in the past, they rekindled things after they came together to co-parent True during the COVID-19 pandemic, and even considered having a second child together.
Thompson is also father to 5-year-old son Prince, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.