Kim Kardashian Says She 'Took Out' a Joke About Sister Khloé and Tristan Thompson from SNL Monologue

But the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 41, revealed in her cover interview for i-D's winter issue that there was one joke about sister Khloé Kardashian and her ex Tristan Thompson that she had cut from the opening monologue.

"Everyone in the family was just like, 'You can do whatever you want,' " the SKIMS mogul said, adding, "Everyone was really easy and game for me to do whatever I wanted. Although I had a really funny joke about Tristan and Khloé that I took out – I could've maybe gone further."

The mom of four, who shared an onscreen kiss with Pete Davidson during one of the SNL sketches, continued, "But everyone was like, 'Use me. Do whatever you want. This is your time.' They were down. That was super cool."

The i-D interview comes after Thompson, 30, allegedly fathered a baby boy with Maralee Nichols, who has since sued the NBA player for child support and other pregnancy-related fees. Nichols gave birth to a baby boy last week, her rep previously told PEOPLE.

"Khloé is moving on. Tristan and Khloé have been broken up for a while, and things are okay between them," a source told PEOPLE, adding that the exes are "focused on co-parenting" their 3½-year-old daughter True after their split was reported in June.

Another insider previously told PEOPLE that Khloé "knows about the baby" and that she and Thompson were together in March, when he admitted to sleeping with Nichols and when the baby was allegedly conceived.

