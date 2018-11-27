Kim Kardashian: From High on Ecstasy at Her First Wedding to Basically Sober

Kim Kardashian is coming clean about her hard-partying past — but the reality TV star has definitely settled down since her “wild” years.

On Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the mother of three shocked Scott Disick and Kendall Jenner with stories of her past exploits. Kardashian West, 38, admitted that she was on ecstasy the first time she said “I do” — to music producer Damon Thomas in 2000 — as well as when she filmed her 2003 sex tape with Ray J, which rocketed her to fame when it went public in 2007.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I did ecstasy once and I got married,” she said. “I did it again, I made a sex tape. Like, everything bad would happen.”

Katie Jones/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Kardashian West also recalled a time when she and Paris Hilton traveled to Ibiza together and wound up sleeping on interlocked rafts in the ocean.

“I just can’t believe that that was you,” Jenner marveled.

Even though Kardashian West insisted that she “still can do crazy things,” it’s no wonder Jenner, 23, was so surprised to hear about her past. Kardashian West now rarely drinks; in 2016, her sister Khloé Kardashian told Elle.com that her sister just wasn’t interested in alcohol.

“Kimberly does not drink alcohol whatsoever,” Khloé said. “Pregnant or not, she’s just never been into it.”

RELATED: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Donate $500,000 to Wildfire Relief Efforts

Even her marijuana leaf Kimoji is all for business, according to her former assistant, Stephanie Shepherd.

“Kim doesn’t smoke, but I try to get the weed paraphernalia in there … you know, for the youth,” Shepherd told Refinery29 in 2017.

Kardashian West also shot down claims last year that a line of cocaine was visible in the background of one of her Snapchats. At first, she thought the white lines could be sugar from a family trip to Dylan’s Candy Bar, but the reality star later clarified that the markings were just a natural pattern in her hotel room’s marble table.

OMG you guys!!! Check my snap chats or insta stories I'm crying!!! That was not candy on my table! The table was marble this whole time! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 12, 2017

Kardashian West has said she’s a new person since having kids. After her brief second marriage to basketball player Kris Humphries, she married Kanye West on May 14, 2014. The couple shares three kids: daughters North, 5, and Chicago, 10 months, and son Saint, 2.

“Having kids has changed my soul!” she wrote on her website and app in May. “You learn so much about yourself from being a parent and you care more about the world you are raising your kids in. My parenting style is very loving.”

It certainly seems her “wild phase” is far behind her — but as she insisted on KUWTK, she still knows how to have fun.

“Don’t get it twisted,” she said. “I’m always the life of the party.”