Kim Kardashian Throws It Back to Her First-Ever Tweet — See What It Said

Kim Kardashian West is bringing us back to the monumental day that she first joined Twitter.

On Sunday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star reflected on the first tweet she ever shared when she joined the social media platform during its early stages in 2009.

“I remember the day I signed up for Twitter! So crazy looking back,” Kardashian West, 38, wrote, adding “#TrueHollywoodStory” in reference to her recent appearance on the E! documentary series.

In a second tweet, the mother of four re-shared her first Twitter post from March 21, 2009, captioning the retweet, “My first tweet lol #TrueHollywoodStory.”

“Hey guys it’s Kim Kardashian! I finally signed up for Twitter! There are a few fakes so just know this is the real me!!!” she wrote at the time.

I remember the day I signed up for Twitter! So crazy looking back. #TrueHollywoodStory https://t.co/u7gygXIp8E — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 14, 2019

RELATED: Kim Kardashian West on Why She Runs Her Own Social Media: ‘I am So Picky When It Comes to My Image’

Since making her Twitter debut ten years ago, Kardashian West has become one of the most active celebrities on social media. She currently has more than 62 million followers on the platform and a whopping 149 million followers on Instagram.

Her social media feeds often consists of photos of her husband, Kanye West, and their children, North, 6, Saint, 3, Chicago, 21 months, and Psalm, 5 months — in addition to numerous photos of her latest fashion adventures, promotions for her various personal brands and her famous sisters.

In 2016, the reality star revealed to Vanity Fair that she is the author of all her social media posts that are published on her verified accounts.

“I have felt overwhelmed at times, especially when I’m with the kids. I like to give [North and Saint] my full attention and not be on my phone, so I do feel like I want to post and get busy sometimes,” she told the publication.

Image zoom Kardashian West family Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

“I do take the time to take a second for myself to post and see what other people are posting,” Kardashian West added. “I could never see me hiring someone.”

The KKW beauty mogul also explained why she crafts her own tweets rather than simply hire someone to do the job.

“For me, it wouldn’t seem authentic. Because it’s all about me, I couldn’t imagine trying to find someone to do that for me,” she explained.

After the reality star’s terrifying Paris robbery in October 2017, the star took a three-month reprieve from social media.

Image zoom Kim Chelsea Lauren/Levis/WardrobeNYC/Shutterstock

RELATED: Everything Kim Kardashian West Has Shared Since Her Return to Social Media

Following the traumatic event, a source told PEOPLE that Kardashian West made the decision to take time away from social media so she could focus on her family, noting that the attack “really changed” her for the better.

“She initially was just too shocked and traumatized to deal with anything but her kids,” the source previously said. “As time went on, she realized that she actually loved her slower life. She feels very grateful that she has been able to spend the past few months just focusing on her kids. Kim thinks they are growing too fast and she has enjoyed spending more quiet time with them.”