Kim Kardashian Says Having Three Kids Left Her 'Fully Neglecting' Kanye West

Kim Kardashian West has her hands full with three kids — and the adjustment period hasn’t been easy on her husband Kanye West, either.

On Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim, 37, opened up about how their growing brood has affected her relationship with West, 41. (They share daughters North, 5, Chicago, 8 months, and son Saint, 2½.)

“Having three kids, honestly, is crazy,” she said. “I remember it was really hard for North when Saint was born, so I kind of put everything into North to make her feel extra special. And now, with Chicago, I’m trying to work even [harder] to make sure North and Saint feel like they have enough time with me and they feel super loved and that no one is going to take their place.”

But with Kim channeling all her energy into the kids, West had begun feeling neglected, leading to some tension between Mom and Dad. In one scene, Kim revealed the couple had fought over — wait for it — her Instagram feed.

“He wanted to me post six Polaroids from that shoot that I posted — those nude pictures. But I posted one from the beach,” Kim recounted to sister Kourtney, 39. “He wanted them to all match up and be all from the motel. That’s what the f—ing fight was! I’m like, ‘I like the beach one.’ He’s like, ‘No, you don’t understand, I see the vision!’ “

When Kim said she had to post about her fragrance line, West apparently shut it down, demanding she promote the other shoot instead.

“He’s like, ‘F— your fragrance for one day. You need six motels ones. Why’d you post the beach one? You’ve got to delete the beach one,’ ” she said. “I was like, ‘Oh my God, I can’t sit here and organize my Instagram with you. Who cares about this?’ He’s like, ‘I care, trust me.’ “

“He’s always right in the end, but I’m just like, it’s my Instagram — you can’t tell me what to post,” she said. “That’s like, the one thing. No one will tell me what to post. I’m allowed to have an opinion.”

In another scene with Khloé Kardashian, Kim relayed a fight she’d had with West after she didn’t get him the right band-aid.

“He was like, ‘I’ve slaved around the world for you making clothes for you to make sure that you find the best outfit and you let me go out wearing a Jesus band-aid.’ He said I should have a skin-colored band-aid. So I’m running around looking for different colored band-aids when I’ve got three kids to look after? … Just because I didn’t give birth to this baby doesn’t mean that my plate is not totally full.”

“When you have three kids, it’s kind of a wild household,” she continued. “I’m kind of annoyed because I wish he would understand I’m exhausted. Like, go get your own band-aid.”

But it turned out that West was actually upset about something else: He felt that if Saint needed a particular band-aid, Kim would immediately get it.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God. Are you fighting with Saint? Is this a thing?’ ” she said.

Later, Kim admitted her fights with West were “really stupid and lately, we’ve been having a lot.”

“I think so many husbands feel neglected when you start having kids and then all of their attention gets taken away,” she surmised.

“Sometimes men still want to be treated as like, the first baby,” said Khloé. “I know Kim is so overwhelmed and I think sometimes it’s easy to get distracted, or you think because they’re adults they can take care of themselves, but your husband still wants you to take care of him. I’m sure with three kids you’re tired at the end of the day and you don’t make that a priority, but she really has to.”

Eventually, Kim decided to take her sister’s advice and surprise West with something special for Valentine’s Day: a heart-shaped box of band-aids and some lingerie.

“After my conversation with Khloé, the one thing that I realized is I make such a priority for all the kids, and I go above and beyond for them, but in that, I’m fully neglecting my husband,” she said. “So I just want to give Kanye the attention and love that he needs. … When you have so many kids, it’s important to still make your relationship a top priority.”

“Kanye is so thoughtful and even when he’s in crazy work mode he always takes the time to check in on me, see what’s going on,” she added. “And I think when I get in super busy mode, I need to just slow down and be a bit more thoughtful. I think I’ve definitely gotten better with that after this.”

All the while, Kim’s feud with Kourtney was raging on. This time, things kicked off after Kim accidentally included her sister on a family email chain about Scott Disick wanting to have a fourth kid with Kourtney.

“I was talking about Kourtney in the email as if she wasn’t on the email,” said Kim. “I thought it was like, a cute thing and I was just gossiping with the family, but it definitely looks like I was trying to talk about her without her knowing.”

Kourtney was having none of it and took it upon herself to cuss her sister out “like you’ve never seen” off-camera.

“I just feel like it never ends with my sister and I fighting. The topic of Scott and I having a fourth kid has never even been discussed so I don’t know where this is coming from. I’m in a relationship and sending an email behind my back is just so malicious,” said Kourtney, who was dating Younes Bendjima at the time.

“I don’t understand why Kim is involved in this at all,” she said. “I have a boyfriend, Scott has a girlfriend and I just don’t relate to the backstabbing, manipulating, [and] lying. We were raised better, to know how important loyalty is, and that’s not how you treat your family members.”

“We’re supposed to protect each other from this kind of stuff,” she continued. “We don’t share each other’s personal business. I feel like Kim needs to realize that she shouldn’t be involved in the decisions that are made in my life.”

Kim eventually apologized and they moved on — but as it turns out, the whole thing was one giant miscommunication, because Disick had never actually said he wanted a fourth kid with Kourtney in the first place. But as Kim explained, this family is “always in each other’s business, and sometimes, the lines get really blurred.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!