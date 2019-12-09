Kim Kardashian Threatens to Fire Kourtney from KUWTK for Hiding Her 'Personal Life': 'She's Out'

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast just keeps getting smaller.

On Sunday’s episode of KUWTK, Kim Kardashian West and Khloé Kardashian confront their sister Kourtney Kardashian about her unwillingness to open up about her personal life on camera.

The sisters become suspicious of Kourtney after she shows up to filming with a hickey — refuses to talk about it or reveal who gave her the mark.

“My sisters are pretty nosy when it comes to anything in my life. I try to keep certain things private,” Kourtney says. “I don’t like to share about dating. I don’t know if they are bored in their own lives and they want to live through my wild dating life that they think is going on. Come on guys, get it together.”

To make matters worse, Khloé later catches Kourtney lying about where she is. When Kourtney declines her sisters’ call and uses her kids as an excuse, Khloé is left speechless.

“I cannot believe Kourtney just got caught in the craziest lie,” Khloé says. “You’re telling me that you’re with your kids, but your kids are at my place. Liar!”

“Kourtney spends a lot of time off camera. She won’t talk about her relationship, but you’ll see paparazzi photos of her and her guy that I can’t say his name on the show because Kourtney doesn’t want to,” Kim says. “I’ll see things or read about it online and wonder like, did this really happen? Is she talking to this person? And realize that it’s true, but she’s so secretive with us that she won’t even tell us.”

Image zoom E!

Story Continues Below

Kim and Khloé decide to ambush Kourtney at a business meeting, thinking she is secretly seeing a guy.

“I’m not literally dating anybody,” Kourtney, 40, tells her sisters, as Khloé, 35, replies, “But we don’t know, because we don’t know anything about you.”

“What if I actually was, then what? You’d bring the cameras here?” Kourtney aks. “If I have boundaries, respect them.”

But when Kourtney claims that Khloé enjoys sharing “every single thing” about her life with their fans, the Revenge Body star strongly disagrees.

“I don’t like to,” she says, adding that the reason why she’s so transparent is “because that’s our job.”

“It’s not,” Kourtney counters. “There’s a fine line.”

Kim explains that with Kourtney being less open about her life, both she and Khloé have had to “share more.”

“Our job is being open and honest and sharing a lot of ourselves and it just seems like for the past few years now, Kourtney hasn’t really been open about her personal life on camera,” she explains. “So all of the days that Kourtney isn’t filming, Khloé and I are picking up the slack and having to share more. Because if we’re not sharing our lives, then what is the show?”

However, as Kourtney points out, she is willing to share some parts of her life.

RELATED: Kim & Khloé Accuse Kourtney Kardashian of Not Being ‘Open About Her Personal Life’ on KUWTK

“I said I will not share my relationships — that’s it,” she says. “But I shared my breakdown, crying about having anxiety. I share other things.”

Kim and Khloé only become more frustrated after receiving fan feedback about the show.

“There is a perception that she hides a lot of her life from the cameras,” the notes read.

As Kim and Khloé point out, they have both had to share things that they rather wouldn’t — but in turn, they’ve also filmed some of their fondest memories and life milestones.

“When big things are happening in one of our lives, it’s our job to articulate to the powers that be and make sure that all of this is captured and documented in an appropriate way,” says Khloé, while Kim adds, “It’s so fun like that, though, because we get to have these real moments.”

But things quickly get heated when the sisters call Kourtney to discuss the issue. Kim suggests that perhaps Kourtney’s time on the show should come to an end.

“We have a proposal for you: It starts with an F and ends with a D,” Kim says.

“I’m down,” Kourtney replies before hanging up and then texting Khloé that she feels “disrespected.”

Image zoom

And when Kris Jenner also refuses to film, Khloé goes off.

“It’s really bothersome to Kim and I that we bust our a– and we film all the time, we’re open, we don’t have a ton of boundaries in our opinion — not in comparison to Kourtney, who doesn’t give us anything,” she says. “They get all my cheating stuff that I wish would go away, that I’m stripped in the blogs for being the most pathetic human being because all they talk about is what a loser I am. Is it my job? Sure, I take one for the family team.

“As our manager, you should want this show to be successfu,l you should talk to Kourtney say, ‘Okay Kourtney if you’re not willing to bring any thing to the table then you’re done,'” she adds.

“She doesn’t want to show up, she doesn’t want to work, she has too many f——— boundaries, she’s out,” says Kim of Kourtney.

Later, while confiding in Jenner, Kourtney explains that after experiencing her breakup with ex Scott Disick on camera, she no longer feels it’s necessary or healthy to share her relationships on the show.

“I shared everything from my relationship with Scott. Everything. To where all these people were involved in my relationship and it was horrible for our relationship,” she says. “I, of course, am grateful for all the years of filming our show, but I’ve spent so many years on camera and I’m just in a different headspace. It just was a lot of pressure on everyday life and I’ve just outgrown that. The private moments are so special and I just need more of them.”

Jenner eventually calls for a family meeting to discuss the issue, but things don’t go quite as planned. When Kourtney refuses to share any more than she already is, both Kim and Khloé begin to question her future on the show.

“I am 100 percent in support of Kourtney following her dreams and not being on the show If that’s what she wants to do. But are we just going to be in limbo? It just doesn’t make sense, especially if she’s not willing to share anything about her personal life on camera,” Kim says. “I’m really into everything being fai,r and I don’t feel like this is fair, and I don’t see how it can go on like this.”

Image zoom Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

RELATED: The Most Epic Keeping Up with the Kardashians Sibling Fights Ever

During a recent appearance on Entertainment Tonight, Kourtney revealed that she’ll be taking a step back from her family’s reality show to focus on her children — sons Mason, 9, and Reign, 4, and daughter Penelope, 7.

“I just decided to spend more time as a mom and put more of my energy there,” she explained, adding, “But I’m not saying goodbye.”

“I think you’ll have to see more of it on the new season, season 18,” Kourtney continued. “It isn’t airing yet, but it’s being filmed. Currently, in this room.”

As for whether Kim and Khloé believe KUWTK will go on without Kourtney, her younger sisters said they don’t believe she’ll be gone forever.

“We definitely love Kourtney and we will miss Kourtney and whatever she decides to do, but people come, people go all the time in this family,” Khloé explained. “We feel like it’s a revolving door, so Kourtney might leave this week, she’ll be back.”

“They all come back,” she added.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!