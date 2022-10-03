Kim Kardashian Launches 'The System' True Crime Podcast with Spotify

The first two episodes of Kim Kardashian's The System: The Case of Kevin Keith premiered on Monday

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 3, 2022 02:30 PM
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Kim Kardashian is taking her passion for justice to the podcasting space.

Spotify announced on Monday, that Kardashian, 41, is narrating a new original podcast titled Kim Kardashian's The System: The Case of Kevin Keith.

The series, which released its trailer and first two episodes on Monday, centers around the real-life story of Kevin Keith, an Ohio man who was arrested and charged for a triple homicide in 1994.

"There is no physical evidence exclusively tying [Kevin] to the crime, yet he has spent 28 years of his life behind bars, with many of those on death row," a description of the series reads. "Kevin's brother Charles has always been convinced of his innocence, and to this day, works relentlessly to clear Kevin's name."

The series' description says that Kardashian, who has advocated for prison reform in the past, "takes her prison reform work to the next level and continues exposing cracks in the criminal justice system" in the new series.

Kevin Keith
KevinKeith.org

"Over 8 episodes, Kim and team will take a deep dive into the case, raise important questions, and try to shed light on a legal system that can often be deliberately puzzling," the show's description adds. "Though it's said, 'innocent until proven guilty,' was Kevin Keith really given a fair shot? Draw your own conclusions in this twisted, heartbreaking, and at times, unbelievable story."

"Kevin Keith was never questioned by law enforcement, ever," Kardashian says in the trailer for the series, which also offers audio of Keith asserting his own innocence and others who say they know for a fact he is guilty.

"There's so much to explore here, and it's my goal to take you with me on this path," The Kardashians star adds. "I want you to make your own determination, but I think you'll be surprised by what you hear."

A website dedicated to Keith's legal case states that Keith was convicted and put on death row within three months of the Feb. 13, 1994, triple homicide of five-year-old Marchae Chatman, her mother Marichell Chatman and Marichell's aunt, Linda Chatman. Three other victims of the shooting inside an apartment building survived the attack.

The website states that Keith's legal counsel has discovered "exculpatory evidence not turned over by the State" on five separate occasions in the nearly 30 years since his conviction.

Police theorized at the time of the shooting that Keith may have been the shooter due to the victims' family member, Rudel Chatman, who had been an informer for law enforcement for a cocaine drug raid that took place not long before, during which Keith was arrested and charged with selling less than three grams of cocaine, according to the website.

Kevin Keith
KevinKeith.org

Keith was arrested less than two days after the shooting and convicted despite a surviving victim repeatedly asserting the perpetrator was not Keith and a lack of any forensic evidence connecting him to the crime scene, according to the website.

Keith's brother's efforts to prove Kevin innocent, including finding evidence that led to Keith being granted clemency from death row in 2010, are documented on the separate Justice for Kevin Keith website.

The System is partnering with Color of Change, the nation's largest online racial justice organization, and activism organization Calling all Crows, which is currently running a campaign to raise awareness on the effects of mass incarceration across the country, "to bring criminal justice reform into the conversation around the podcast," according to a release.

Kim Kardashian's The System: The Case of Kevin Keith drops new episodes Mondays on Spotify.

