Inside Kim Kardashian's Teenage Romance with Michael Jackson's Nephew

Long before her family became household names, Kim Kardashian dated a member of one of America’s most famous families.

When she was a young teen, Kardashian dated Michael Jackson’s nephew T.J. Jackson. The pair was together for more than a year — and Kardashian’s family approved of their relationship.

One of the people who liked Jackson: Kardashian’s nanny, Pam Behan, who watched the Kardashian kids for five years.

Behan recalls the relationship in a new interview on the Reelz Channel’s Scandal Made Me Famous.

“I really liked T.J.,” she tells the show. “He was kind of on the quiet, shy side, always very nice and polite. A good-looking kid, and as far as I could ever see, he treated Kim with great respect.”

According to Behan, Kardashian and Jackson even visited his uncle’s estate more than once. “I know that she went to the Neverland Ranch with him a time or two,” she recalls.

Kardashian has told PEOPLE about those visits.

“That was the most magical place on earth,” she shared with PEOPLE in 2009. “I had my birthday at Neverland Ranch. Who else can say that?”

“When you drove up there were baby elephants and chimpanzees in overalls, and there was all the rides,” Kardashian recalled. “It was everything you can possibly imagine. The memories I have from that place will last for the rest of my life.”

RELATED: Kim Kardashian’s Childhood Nanny Reveals ‘Perfectionist’ Kris Jenner ‘Wasn’t Easy to Work For’

Scandal Made Me Famous

But despite the good relationship between Kardashian and Jackson, things didn’t work out — mostly because they were both so young. Still, Behan thought they might have had a future.

“I honestly thought that they’d get married,” she recalls. “I really did.”

Scandal Made Me Famous combines reenactments, exclusive interviews and never-before-seen photos and video to tell the story of infamous crimes. The show is hosted by PEOPLE Senior Writer Steve Helling.