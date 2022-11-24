Kim Kardashian Teams Up with Tristan Thompson for 'Inspiring' Thanksgiving Celebration with Inmates

Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson shared a Thanksgiving meal with inmates at Camp Kilpatrick.

Kardashian, 42, who is a vocal advocate for wrongfully convicted inmates, shared a glimpse into their Friendsgiving — and some of the conversations they had throughout it.

In an Instagram post, she shared photos of the table, herself and her sister's ex in a huddle with her dinner guests.

"This year I'm really thankful for the people I have met in all of the prisons around the country," Kardashian captioned the photo set.

"This week @realtristan13 and I had an inspiring Friendsgiving dinner with the young men incarcerated at Camp Kilpatrick. These young men have earned their way to this model camp in Malibu for great behavior."

Kardashian shared a bit more about the men they met with — and how they're making a difference, even while serving time behind bars.

"Many are in college classes and have made huge changes in their life. I loved going around the table and hearing their dreams and aspirations. Thank you to the staff at the facility and to @antirecidivismcoalition, @scottbudnick1 and @swlewis01 for having me."

The SKIMS founder ended the post with a note of gratitude — and support — for those who aren't able to celebrate the holidays alongside their loved ones.

"Happy Thanksgiving to all of the men and women that are away from their families this year. A special shout out to Darius, William, Matthew, Tony, Carlos, Daniel, Monte, Matthew, Alan, Kevin, Carlos down at Camp Kilpatrick. I love you guys!"

Kardashian has had a hand in the acquittal and commuted sentences of a handful of American inmates.

Her first legal win was related to Alice Marie Johnson, a mother who was sentenced to life in prison for a non-violent crime. In 2018, former President Donald Trump offered Alice clemency after speaking with Kardashian about her story.

Thompson is the ex-boyfriend of Kardashian's sister, Khloé Kardashian. They have two children together — True Thompson and a newborn son whose name has not yet been revealed.