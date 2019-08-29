Kim Kardashian, Notoriously Afraid of Spiders, Has a Tarantula Problem: 'It's Mating Season'

Kim Kardashian West‘s worst fear has come true: She stumbled upon a tarantula in her own home.

On Wednesday night, the reality star — who fans know is terrified of spiders — found one crawling around inside a box in the garage of her Hidden Hills mansion.

“What the actual f—,” she captioned a photo of the scene on her Instagram Story.

“I won’t be able to sleep tonight knowing this was in my garage,” she added.

On Friday morning, she clarified that two more of the furry arachnids were discovered.

“So there were 3 tarantulas last night,” she wrote. “It’s mating season apparently.”

Mating season is indeed around the corner: According to the Los Angeles Times, for tarantulas in the American Southwest, it occurs in September and October. Though they have fangs and carry poison, tarantulas are not considered a serious threat to humans.

Kardashian West, 38, has made no secret of her fear of spiders over the years.

“I am deathly afraid of spiders,” she said on the Ellen DeGeneres Show last year. “I will literally cry if I see a spider. My daughter [North West] has been begging me to go to this stupid spider exhibit in town and you walk and there are spiders everywhere. They could just jump on you or land on you.”

“Well, they wouldn’t have poisonous ones,” Ellen DeGeneres pointed out.

“No, I know, but still — I don’t care,” Kardashian West insisted.

And Kardashian West isn’t the only one who’s afraid of spiders. On Thursday morning, Khloé Kardashian revealed she had trouble sleeping after seeing her sister’s Instagram posts.

“Kimberly’s tarantula photos had me up all night long!” Khloé, 35, wrote on her Story. “I kept thinking tarantulas were all over me @kimkardashian.”