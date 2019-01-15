Kim Kardashian Says Rob Will Return to KUWTK Next Season, Shades Blac Chyna Over Lawsuit

We haven’t seen much of Rob Kardashian lately, but that might be changing.

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Monday night, Kim, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian were asked about their brother, who has struggled with weight gain and depression in recent years, retreating almost entirely from the public eye.

According to the sisters, Rob, 31, is “doing good.”

“He’s great,” added Khloé, 34.

And while he was noticeably absent from the most recent episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim, 38, revealed he’ll appear on the family’s show in some capacity next season.

“I think he is going to be a little bit more in the next season,” she said. “He has his moods. Sometimes he’s like, ‘Look, I didn’t sign up for this,’ and then sometimes he’s like, ‘I’m cool to do it.’ “

The sisters also addressed the family’s ongoing drama with Rob’s ex-fiancée Blac Chyna, with whom he shares 2-year-old daughter Dream. Chyna, 30, sued Rob and his family in October 2017, arguing that she suffered “significant damages” after her ex’s social media rampage that summer, in which he shared graphic and expletive-ridden content about her — including three naked photos — while accusing her of drug/alcohol abuse and infidelity.

Chyna alleged that the nude photo scandal — along with Kardashian family’s influence — are what got Rob & Chyna, the couple’s E! reality show, axed after one season.

A judge recently granted Chyna a trial date in the case, set for Feb. 3, 2020, with pre-trial depositions of Khloé, Kim, Kris and Kylie Jenner to take place in the spring of 2019.

On WWHL, the sisters brushed off the legal battle.

“[We’re] still in a lawsuit,” Kim said. “We don’t know. We don’t care.”

“We just honestly can’t keep up,” added Khloé, who also admitted she was “a million percent sure” Rob and Chyna’s relationship wasn’t going to work out.

A source told PEOPLE earlier this month that Rob remains focused on his daughter — and is intentionally choosing to stay out of the spotlight.

“His biggest joy is being a dad to Dream,” the source said. “He’s still seeing his family and spending time with his sisters and mom, but he doesn’t like the social situations or being on camera right now.”

As for his relationship with his ex? According to the insider, the two no longer communicate.

“When it comes to Chyna, he really wants to move on,” the source said. “They don’t have a relationship and deal with Dream through an intermediary.”