Kim Kardashian Says Kylie Jenner's Friends 'Deserve Awards' for Keeping Her Pregnancy a Secret

Kylie Jenner‘s pregnancy is finally being addressed on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

In a sneak peek at Sunday’s episode first posted by E! News, Kim and Khloé Kardashian sit down to discuss their younger sister’s big news, which she had yet to publicly confirm at the time.

“The funnest game ever is the Kylie pregnancy game, just to see what people think,” says Kim, 37. “Like, there were pictures of her out on TMZ and she looked so skinny.”

“I know, ’cause it’s the angle,” says Khloé, 34. “They got her from face-on. But if they got a side shot, it would have been over for her.”

“It would have been over. Over!” Kim says. “I literally woke up at 6 in the morning and I saw it and I called her and Travis [Scott]. They were like, ‘What’s wrong?! What’s wrong?’ They thought something was wrong and I was like, ‘There’s pictures of you on TMZ!’ He must think we’re, like, freaks.”

Later, Kim tells Jenner, 21, that her pregnancy “has been the best-kept secret of our generation.”

“I’m not trying to keep it secret,” Jenner says. “I’m really doing this for myself.”

“Your friends deserve awards. Like, seriously,” Kim says. “Now you know you have some real ones. That wouldn’t have happened in my day.”

Though PEOPLE first confirmed the news of Jenner and Scott’s baby on the way in September 2017, the makeup mogul didn’t publicly address it until after she gave birth.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” Jenner wrote to fans on Instagram a few days after welcoming daughter Stormi with Scott, 26, on Feb. 1. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world.”

“I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how,” she said. “There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

A source later told PEOPLE that Jenner decided to keep her pregnancy journey private because she “didn’t want the public scrutiny — and didn’t think it would be healthy for her or the baby.”

“She really wasn’t ready for the pregnancy news to come out,” the source said. “She knew it was inevitable, but she knew she would be judged for being so young.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians