Kim Kardashian Didn't Know If She and Kanye West Would Last When She Got Pregnant with North

Kim Kardashian West is opening up about the early days of Kimye.

In a sneak peek at Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kardashian West is discussing the possibility of her sister Kourtney Kardashian having a fourth child with her ex Scott Disick even though they’re not together — when she suddenly brings up her own family dynamics.

“I mean, I would want all my four kids with the same person,” she says. “When I got pregnant with North, I had no idea if Kanye [West] and I were going to end up together. I was like, ‘We can break up, but let me just at least have some sperm so I can have another one,’ so I could have siblings.”

Kardashian West, 37, welcomed her first child, daughter North, with West, 41, on June 15, 2013, a little over a year after the couple first started dating.

They tied the knot in a stunning ceremony in Florence, Italy, in May 2014, and have since welcomed two additions to their brood: son Saint, now 2½, and daughter Chicago, 8 months.

Though they’ve gone through ups and downs over the years, sources have told PEOPLE that Kardashian West does her best to support her husband when he stirs up controversy — even though it can be challenging.

“Does Kim agree with everything Kanye does and says? No, absolutely not,” one source said. “But does she stand by him? Always. They always have each other’s backs and will always go to bat for one another.”

Another source previously told PEOPLE that the reality star is especially supportive of West because they have a family together.

“She’s very forgiving towards him, especially since he is the father of her children,” the source said. “He’s been through low points before and she knows people make mistakes.”