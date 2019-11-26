Kim Kardashian on Brother Rob's 'Revenge-Porn Lawsuit': 'My Brother Did Post Photos of' Blac Chyna

Kim Kardashian West is speaking out about her brother Rob Kardashian‘s revenge-porn lawsuit.

During a recent interview with New York Magazine, Kim, 39, was asked to discuss how leaked sex tapes have now become known as revenge porn — a concept that made her reflect on her own personal “situation” and that of Rob’s and his ex Blac Chyna.

“I never even thought about that,” Kim told New York Magazine. “I guess that question is a bit tricky. Not even for my situation, but because my brother did post photos of his baby mama and he’s in a revenge-porn lawsuit.”

“Obviously, I get the difference. And I would talk about me, but I don’t know the right thing to say without making him feel like the biggest piece of s—,” Kim added to the publication.

In February 2007, a sex tape by Kim and her ex Ray J in 2002 was leaked. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who is now married to Kanye West and has four children, has opened up countless times about the explicit film, telling Oprah Winfrey in 2012, “I have to live with the choices I have made. And I can’t dwell on it.”

As for Rob — in 2017, Chyna, whom Rob shares daughter Dream, 3, with, filed a lawsuit against the reality star for allegedly damaging her brand and verbally and physically abusing her. Rob denied the allegations of verbal and physical abuse made by Chyna and claimed that Chyna “did not suffer any injury or harm as a result of any conduct” by him in court documents.

In the filing obtained by PEOPLE, Chyna, 31, claims she has suffered “significant damages” since her ex-fiancé’s explosive social media rampage on July 5, in which he shared graphic and expletive-ridden content about the mother of his child — including three naked photos — while accusing her of drug/alcohol abuse and infidelity.

According to the lawsuit, Chyna (born Angela White) alleges the nude photo scandal and influence from the Kardashian family are what got Rob & Chyna, her E! reality show with 30-year-old Kardashian, axed before a season 2.

“Rob Kardashian is an abuser intent on destroying Angela White, the mother of his baby, who left him in 2016,” the complaint states. “In revenge, the Kardashian-Jenner family became media predators, slut-shaming her on social media and killing her hit television show, which had already begun filming a second season.”

After Kardashian’s social media attack in July, Chyna and her legal team accused the reality star of violating California’s revenge porn laws, claiming in court documents obtained by PEOPLE that he allegedly hit her and threatened to kill himself multiple times.

A judge later granted her a set of restraining orders against him.

While the lawsuit has not yet been settled, Chyna and Rob are in a better place — at least when it comes to caring for their daughter.

In June, during an appearance on RuPaul’s daytime television talk show, Chyna said, “Co-parenting is good.”

“With both of my baby fathers, we have a mutual agreement and everything runs smoothly,” she adds of ex-fiancé Tyga, who is the father of her 6-year-old son King Cairo. “So there’s no animosity in the air, everything’s like, good. We’re all in a good place.”