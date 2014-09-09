Kim Kardashian Takes the Ice Bucket Challenge, Reveals Her Ideal Number of Kids

The reality star recently had to take care of three children at once, and it wasn't easy

Kim Kardashian said earlier this year that she’d have “a million” kids if she hadn’t had such a hard time during her first pregnancy.

Well, now the reality star has a new reason for not having offspring running into the seven digits – it turns out taking care of more than one is hard!

“I just went to San Diego and to give my pregnant sister [Kourtney] a break,” Kim, 33, says in an appearance Tuesday on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I took care of my niece, nephew and my daughter. To bathe them, all three, feed them, get them in the pajamas and down for bed, I was literally like crying. It was so hard.”

The mother to 14-month-old daughter North with husband Kanye West adds: “I don’t know how my mom did it with six. So it was really, really hard. So I’ll go for two, but then again, I have so many siblings and I love it. They’re my best friends. I would want that for my kids. So I’m going to do two and see how it is.”

So, how many total, when all is said and done? “I don’t think six,” she says. “Three maybe four. I go back and forth.”

Kardashian also used her visit to the show to finally do the Ice Bucket Challenge. And yes, she took a selfie while getting dunked – though it has yet to show up on Instagram.

Check out that video below.

