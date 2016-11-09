Kim Kardashian West Fears Surrogacy but Admits to Being Unsure 'If My Body Can Handle' Another Pregnancy
Kourtney Kardashian advises Kim Kardashian West as she weighs her options for a third pregnancy and considers surrogacy fears
Kim Kardashian West wants to grow her brood to three — but that doesn’t mean she isn’t beset by fears over the risks involved.
The reality star is considering surrogacy, she revealed in a sneak peek at Sunday’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians, but she admits she’s not so sure how the process would work.
Chatting with sister Kourtney Kardashian, Kardashian West explained, “Obviously, I do want to have my own baby, you know, but I feel like I truly don’t know if my body can handle it one more time.”
Kardashian West suffered high-risk pregnancies with both of her two children (daughter North, 3, and son Saint, 11 months), specifically preeclampsia, a potentially dangerous condition in which a woman’s blood pressure skyrockets during pregnancy.
“You should talk to somebody, maybe, who’s used a surrogate,” suggests her sister, 37.
Despite its obvious advantages over a potentially dangerous pregnancy, Kardashian West, 36, confesses that she has a “lot of fears” and “unanswered questions” about surrogacy.
“Like I just don’t have the information on it,” she says. “I don’t know how I’m going to feel about it. I never have given it that much thought. It is something that does concern me.”
