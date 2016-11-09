Kourtney Kardashian advises Kim Kardashian West as she weighs her options for a third pregnancy and considers surrogacy fears

Kim Kardashian West Fears Surrogacy but Admits to Being Unsure 'If My Body Can Handle' Another Pregnancy

Kim Kardashian West wants to grow her brood to three — but that doesn’t mean she isn’t beset by fears over the risks involved.

The reality star is considering surrogacy, she revealed in a sneak peek at Sunday’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians, but she admits she’s not so sure how the process would work.

Chatting with sister Kourtney Kardashian, Kardashian West explained, “Obviously, I do want to have my own baby, you know, but I feel like I truly don’t know if my body can handle it one more time.”

Kardashian West suffered high-risk pregnancies with both of her two children (daughter North, 3, and son Saint, 11 months), specifically preeclampsia, a potentially dangerous condition in which a woman’s blood pressure skyrockets during pregnancy.

“You should talk to somebody, maybe, who’s used a surrogate,” suggests her sister, 37.

Despite its obvious advantages over a potentially dangerous pregnancy, Kardashian West, 36, confesses that she has a “lot of fears” and “unanswered questions” about surrogacy.

“Like I just don’t have the information on it,” she says. “I don’t know how I’m going to feel about it. I never have given it that much thought. It is something that does concern me.”