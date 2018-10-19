Kim Kardashian Surprises Goddaughter Sophia Pippen at Dancing with the Stars: Juniors Rehearsal

That’s what family is for!

In an exclusive clip of Sundays episode of Dancing with the Stars: Juniors, Kim Kardashian West stops by the rehearsal studio to give her goddaughter Sophia Pippen some words of encouragement ahead of her performance.

After it’s revealed that Pippen, the daughter of NBA legend Scottie Pippen and Kardashian West’s best friend Larsa Pippen, will be dancing to The Little Mermaid‘s “Poor Unfortunate Souls,” the 9-year-old has some reservations.

“It’s going to be hard to play a villain in this dance because I’m really shy,” she says.

But fear not, Kardashian West, who competed on DWTS in 2008, steps in to save the day (ahem, the dance!).

“Where’s my god-baby Sophia?” the KKW Beauty maven, 37, says as she enters the room.

ABC/DISNEY

She adds, “I came here today to encourage Sophia. I’ve known her since she was a baby.”

Kardashian West reminisces about her ownDWTS experience (she was eliminated in the third round with partner Mark Ballas).

“I wasn’t on [the show] for very long,” she says. “The rumba did me under.”

“I think my shyness really hurt me, so I really want you to be confident,” she tells Sophia. “You just have to let it go!”

Over the summer, Kardashian West took daughter North West and niece Penelope Disick to the premiere taping of DWTS: Juniors.

Eric McCandless via Getty Images

“I feel a lot more confident that I know Kim has my back,” Sophia says.

Dancing with the Stars: Juniors airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.