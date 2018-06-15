Kim Kardashian Wears a Sexy Catsuit While Supporting Husband Kanye West at Nas' Listening Party

Kim Kardashian West was by her husband Kanye West‘s side on Thursday as the two attended a listening party for Nas’ new album Nasir under the Queensboro Bridge in New York City.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 37, was all smiles as she stood by West’s side. He’s one of the producers of Nas’ album and appears on one of its tracks — as do The-Dream and 070 Shake.

Kardashian West wore a sleeveless, black, Lycra one-piece short look to the event with thigh-high grey boots and a cross-strap bag. The mother of three’s hair was pulled up in a half ponytail.

West, meanwhile, rocked a neon yellow shirt and a grey hoodie, which he paired with green pants, white socks and white sneakers.

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Kim Kardashian West James Devaney/GC Images

Joining Kardashian West at the even were pals La La Anthony and Jonathan Cheban.

Other stars in attendance included 2 Chainz, Chris Rock, Fab, AZ and Havoc.

This is the fourth West-produced album that’s dropped over the past few weeks — the others being Pusha-T’s Daytona and West’s own albums, ye and Kids See Ghosts (a collaborative LP with Kid Cudi).

For all of those albums, the rapper threw elaborate listening parties which, like Nas’, were streamed online. West’s were in Wyoming (for ye) and Los Angeles (for Kids See Ghosts) while Pusha-T’s was in New York.

Kardashian West also documented much of the evening on social media.

Earlier this year, West reemerged into the spotlight with Twitter sprees, explosive interviews and a controversial alliance with President Donald Trump. He also revealed that he suffered from an opioid addiction after becoming dependent on the pain medications following a liposuction procedure in 2016.

Sources told PEOPLE that Kardashian West does her best to support her husband when he stirs up controversy — even though it can be challenging. “Does Kim agree with everything Kanye does and says? No, absolutely not,” said one source recently. “But does she stand by him? Always. They always have each other’s backs and will always go to bat for one another.”

Another source told PEOPLE that the reality star is especially supportive of West because they have a family together. “She’s very forgiving towards him, especially since he is the father of her children,” the source said. “He’s been through low points before and she knows people make mistakes.”

RELATED VIDEO: Kanye West Reveals He Was Diagnosed with a ‘Mental Condition’ at Age 39: ‘It’s a Superpower’

Meanwhile, Friday is a special day for the couple: daughter North’s 5th birthday.

North, who is also in the Big Apple with her parents, spent time with mom making custom ice cream before the listening party.

“My baby girl turns 5 today,” Kardashian West wrote on Instagram. “Never did I think back then that I would have my best friend for life! I’m so honored to be your mom Northie! You have brought more joy into my world than I ever could have imagined. I can’t believe your so big now! The luckiest girl in the world to be best friends with your cousins and have the most magical parties together! I love you so much birthday girl!”