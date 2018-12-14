Kim Kardashian Supports 'Genius' Husband Kanye West Amid Rapper's Feud with Drake

Kim Kardashian West is standing by her man.

The reality star defended husband Kanye West on Twitter amid the rapper’s ongoing public feud with Drake that once again erupted on Thursday.

“My husband is the most brilliant person, the most genius person that I know,” she wrote. “He has broken so many boundaries, everything from music, stage design, fashion and culture and will continue to change the world.”

On Thursday, the Chicago rapper, 41, took aim at Drake, 32, on Twitter, tweeting over 125 times and claiming Drake threatened him, his wife Kardashian West, 38, and their children North, 5, Saint, 3, Chicago, 10 months.

“You threatened the safety of me and my family,” he tweeted, “You tried to hurt my pockets.”

West tried to back up his claims of Drake being a threat by bringing up a violent incident involving fans and fellow rapper, Pusha T.

“The kid he had run on stage at Pushas concert is in critical condition,” West said, alleging that Drake is behind the disturbance at a Pusha concert in Toronto last month. During Pusha’s performance, some irate audience members rushed the stage and splashed him with liquid. The concertgoers were immediately and violently pushed back, ending with a victim in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times.

Kardashian West also warned Drake to “never threaten my husband or our family,” arguing that West “paved the way for there to be a Drake.”

Drake and West have been feuding ever since Drake’s longtime rival Pusha, 41, released the song “Infrared” in May off of his album Daytona, which West produced. In the song, Pusha calls out Drake for allegedly using a ghostwriter.

A war of words ensued after the song’s release, with Drake and Pusha exchanging social media insults and diss tracks — the most scathing of which was Pusha’s “The Story of Adidon.” Among his attacks were rhymes mocking Drake’s newfound anger, supposed habit of walking away from relationships, his mother (by name), and one set of lyrics that exposed the fact that Drake had fathered a child with former adult-film star Sophie Brussaux (Drake would later verify the longtime rumors on Scorpion).

Drake and Kanye West Bryan Steffy/WireImage; Dominique Charriau/WireImage

In the series of tweets, West claimed the two have been feuding since 2016 when Drake released the song “Summer Sixteen.” He also accused Drake of targeting people suffering from mental illness and contacting his wife and mother-in-law Kris Jenner behind his back.

Kanye West/Twitter

West also argued that Drake wouldn’t even be where he is today without him.

“I’m the guy with the pink polo that made a way for him,” he wrote. “There would never be a drake without a Kanye west so never come out your mouth with a threat. … I’m your oxygen.”

“You trying to be a bully. I never been bullied in my life and I never will be. That’s why I made it this far in a pink polo,” he continued.

Kanye West's tweets Kanye West/Twitter

Drake has not addressed Wests accusations beyond his earlier emoji-filled Instagram Story, and a representative for the rapper declined to comment on the tweets.