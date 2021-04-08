KUWTK's Kim Kardashian Supports Jonathan Cheban ('Foodgod') After He Is Robbed: 'You're Safe'

The entrepreneur was robbed of his watch while in New Jersey back in August

Kim Kardashian is lending her support to her friend Jonathan Cheban after he was robbed at gunpoint in August 2020.

In a sneak peek at Thursday's upcoming episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the 40-year-old reality star receives a phone call, which she quickly learns is from an upset Cheban (who changed his name to "Foodgod"), 47, who is "freaking out" after being robbed.

"Wait, wait, take a deep breath," Kardashian tells Cheban in the clip. "Hold on, hold on. What is wrong?"

According to Cheban — who frequently appears on KUWTK — two people held him at gunpoint and robbed him of his watch.

As Kardashian begins to ask the entrepreneur for more specific details about the holdup, Cheban says that the occurrence took place in New Jersey.

"I can't breathe," Cheban tells Kardashian, who implores her BFF to "take a deep breath" before she inquires if he called the cops.

"Yeah, of course I called the cops!" Cheban replies. "They're looking for them now. [I'm] like f------ freaking out, they put a gun to my mom's head."

The scene then transitions to a confessional, where Kardashian — who was previously robbed at gunpoint in 2016 — shares, "I am definitely shocked over what Jonathan's saying."

"I've never heard him over the phone like, crying," she adds. "And it's really scary because this kind of thing can really traumatize someone."

Back on the call, Kardashian tells Cheban to come back to Los Angeles, telling her friend, "You're safe. I love you. That's all that matters."

Back in August, Cheban's representative confirmed to PEOPLE that he was with his mother and a friend in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, when the alleged incident took place.

According to Cheban, the alleged robber made off with his $250,000 Richard Mille watch after pointing a gun at his mother's head.

"Thank you everyone for your overwhelming concern for myself and family over the life changing incident on Sunday night," Cheban said in a statement at the time. "It was a horrific experience, but thankfully we are fine. I left Manhattan for the suburbs and the crime is following. Lock your doors and watch your back! Keep your family safe!"