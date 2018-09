If there’s one thing Kanye West, 41, knows how to do, it’s make headlines. And though they’ve gone through ups and downs over the years, sources have told PEOPLE that West’s wife Kim Kardashian West, 37, does her best to support him when he stirs up controversy — even though it can be challenging.

“Does Kim agree with everything Kanye does and says? No, absolutely not,” one source said. “But does she stand by him? Always. They always have each other’s backs and will always go to bat for one another.”