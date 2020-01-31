Kim Kardashian Studies for Bar Exam Using 'Funny' Personalized Test Questions

Kim Kardashian West is hitting the books!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and aspiring lawyer, 39, gave fans an in-depth look at how she is preparing for the bar exam on Thursday, sharing a video on her Instagram Story of test questions she answers for practice.

In the clip, Kardashian West’s practice test features personalized questions geared towards her roster of brands — such as KKW Beauty and SKIMS — as well as her family life.

“A celebrity loved her KKW SOOO FIRE promotional box. She kept it on her kitchen counter. One day, her boyfriend, who recently moved into the celebrity’s house, decided to start a fire in the grill. He poured lighter fluid all over the coals in the grill. He lit the match on the KKW SOOO FIRE promotional box. Unfortunately, the wind was blowing in the direction of the home and it lit the celebrity’s house on fire. Fire crews were able to stop the fire. A small portion of the house was damaged,” one question reads.

“Which of the following, if true, would serve as a defense to arson?”

“When I even have an hour off, I do all the test questions and practice,” Kardashian West says in the video. “This one is really funny.”

Giving a shoutout to JD Advising, a firm that specializes in law school preparatory services, the KKW Fragrance founder continues, “They gear them towards me and my products — stuff to really help me understand.”

In response, the company released another practice question — this one involving daughter North West — on its Instagram page. The legal service also shared the rest of Kardashian West’s test packet on their official website.

“A woman saw a girl, North West, dressed in her famous celebrity mother’s clothing and high heels. She thought that the girl was adorable and encouraged her own young daughter to wear her high heels on an errand to the grocery store. The young daughter wore the high heels but while in the grocery store, accidentally tripped and fell, knocking over a pallet. The pallet fell on a customer and the customer sued for the woman for damages,” a question read.

“Which of the following is true with regard to the woman’s liability?”

Last April, Kardashian West announced that she wanted to become a lawyer in an interview with Vogue, saying she decided in 2018 to begin a four-year apprenticeship with a law firm in San Francisco with the goal of taking the bar in 2022.

Though Kardashian West did attend Pierce College in Los Angeles for some time, she never graduated. However, California, as well as three other U.S. states, offer another path to passing the bar by “reading the law,” or apprenticing with a practicing lawyer or judge. If the makeup mogul passes the “baby bar,” she will be given the okay to continue for three more years of study.

A source previously told PEOPLE that mom of four, who is making prison reform her main focus, “realizes that some people are laughing at her for the lawyer thing, but she really doesn’t care.”

“She is focused that this is what she wants to do, and she’s going to do it, regardless of what people think,” said the source, adding that Kardashian West is “extremely well-suited to be an attorney.”

“She has a fantastic memory. She can process multiple things at once,” explained the source. “She’s great at multitasking and at time management. She can grasp very complex concepts. She has a very strong sense of what she believes, and is extremely persuasive. She’s also a very hard worker.”

Earlier this month, Kardashian West opened up about how her legal work made her feel closer to dad Robert Kardashian Sr., an attorney who died in 2003 at age 59 from esophageal cancer.

“There are times when I could be frustrated and studying really late and have to get up and wonder how he did it, having four kids and must’ve been going through some of the same things that I have gone through,” she said during a Television Critics Association event for her upcoming Oxygen documentary, Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project. “So it would have been exciting to talk to him about that, and I know that he would be so, so proud.”