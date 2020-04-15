Kim Kardashian Studies for Bar Exam with a Tiger King-Themed Question

Image zoom

Kim Kardashian West is learning about law with a little help from Tiger King.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and aspiring lawyer, 39, shared a photo on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday of a bar exam practice test that featured a question inspired by the popular Netflix docuseries about America’s big cat owners.

“A woman visited a tiger rescue zoo with her family. While she was there, she tripped over a tiger’s tail and injured her arm. Who should the woman sue and what is her best theory of liability?” the question read.

The quiz also offered four multiple choice answers, including one that named Carole Baskin — the big cat sanctuary owner and rival of Joseph “Joe Exotic” Maldonado-Passage.

“OMG my law school studying is Tiger King themed today,” Kardashian West captioned the image alongside a GIF of Maldonado-Passage laughing.

In another post of the same question, she circled Baskin’s name and added a cartoon GIF of the Big Cat Rescue founder.

According to JD Advising, a firm specializing in law school preparatory services that created the questionnaire, the correct answer is “(A) The owner of the zoo, for negligence.”

“Even though Joe Exotic likes to blame Carole Baskin for everything, it would not necessarily be her fault ;)” the company explained on its website.

This was not the first time Kardashian West utilized pop culture references in her studies. In January, she shared shots of a test packet JD Advising had sent her that featured personalized questions geared toward her brands like KKW Beauty, as well as her family life.

Last year, the SKIMS creator announced that she wanted to become a lawyer in an interview with Vogue, saying she decided in 2018 to begin a four-year apprenticeship with a law firm in San Francisco with the goal of taking the bar in 2022.

Though Kardashian West did attend Pierce College in Los Angeles for some time, she never graduated. However, California, as well as three other U.S. states, offer another path to passing the bar by “reading the law,” or apprenticing with a practicing lawyer or judge. If the makeup mogul passes the “baby bar,” she will be given the okay to continue for three more years of study.

A source previously told PEOPLE that the mom of four, who is making prison reform her main focus, “realizes that some people are laughing at her for the lawyer thing, but she really doesn’t care.”

“She is focused that this is what she wants to do, and she’s going to do it, regardless of what people think,” said the source, adding that Kardashian West is “extremely well-suited to be an attorney.”

“She has a fantastic memory. She can process multiple things at once,” explained the source. “She’s great at multitasking and at time management. She can grasp very complex concepts. She has a very strong sense of what she believes, and is extremely persuasive. She’s also a very hard worker.”