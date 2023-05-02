Kim Kardashian Is Ready to 'Step Outside' Her Comfort Zone with' AHS' Role: 'I Like to Challenge Myself'

Kim Kardashian is getting ready for her first acting role in more than a decade.

At the 2023 Met Gala on Monday, The Kardashians star, 42, shared her excitement about joining the cast of American Horror Story: Delicate.

"We start shooting my stuff at the end of this month," she told Variety. "But production has already started and I'm so excited."

"It's really fun to step outside of your comfort zone and try something new and grow," she added. "I'm so excited for the experience."

The television personality revealed she is taking acting lessons in preparation for her role in the 12th season of the FX series, adding, "It's a challenge. I like to challenge myself."

Last month, Kardashian shared a teaser for the upcoming season of AHS on Instagram. The clip featured the message, "Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian are delicate," and was set to a broken version of "Rock-a-Bye Baby."

Kardashian captioned the clip, "👀🩸" and Roberts posted the same teaser, adding, "This summer…Kim and I are DELICATE #ahs #ahs12 @kimkardashian @ryanmurphyproductions 🕷️ 🤍 #delicate."

FX confirmed the casting to PEOPLE but declined to provide further details about Kardashian's role on the show. However, series co-creator Ryan Murphy praised the reality star's decision to join the AHS universe.

"Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family," Murphy shared in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture," he added. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done."

The role marks Kardashian's first acting part in over a decade. She had minor roles in 2009's Disaster Movie, Tyler Perry's Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor, CSI: NY and Drop Dead Diva. She also played herself in How I Met Your Mother, 30 Rock and Two Broke Girls.

The 12th season of AHS is based on Danielle Valentine's upcoming novel Delicate Condition, according to THR. The book is a "gripping thriller that follows a woman convinced a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens ― while the men in her life refuse to believe a word she says," per Amazon.

American Horror Story: Delicate will premiere this summer.