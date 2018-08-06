Kim Kardashian and Ex-Assistant Stephanie Shepherd Deny Feud: We 'Never Even Stopped Talking’

What bad blood?!

In a new video shared on Kim Kardashian West’s website/app on Monday, the reality star and her former assistant Stephanie Shepherd emphatically denied that their decision to cease working together was proof of a feud

“You guys, we’ve never had a feud,” Kardashian West shared, adding that she respected Shepherd’s decision “to go in a different direction.”

“I’m so happy she wants to go off and do other things,” she explained.

After working together since 2013, Shepherd and the KKW Beauty mogul parted ways professionally last fall. At the time, a source said the decision was made after Shepherd wanted to transition into a larger role in Kim’s businesses and it didn’t work out. (Shepherd was made COO of Kardashian West Brands in 2016.)

Kim Kardashian West and Stephanie Shepherd Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

RELATED: Kim Kardashian West’s Former Assistant Stephanie Shepherd Calls the Family Her ‘Dear Friends’

Kardashian West went on to share that she encouraged Shepherd to go off on her own path, adding that just because people stop working together, it “doesn’t mean they’re feuding and [have] stopped being friends.”

“We really never even stopped talking,” Shepherd added, sharing that while reading those kinds of headlines can be uncomfortable, at least she knows “it’s not true.”

“If it were true, I would be freaking out,” she said.

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian’s Former Assistant Stephanie Shepherd Just Landed a New Modeling Job

“And it’s also different because you haven’t had that kind of energy, so it’s hard to explain to someone, ‘It’s not true, we know that, chill out, don’t even pay it any attention.’ Because it’s hard to not pay it [attention] because people really believe things,” Kardashian West added.

Shepherd said that when the headlines about their feud started emerging, she was attending her high school reunion and “everyone” was posting about it.

“It’s really annoying,” she added.

Kardashian West agreed: “Really annoying.”

Kim Kardashian West and Stephanie Shepherd Denise Truscello/WireImage

Shepherd celebrated Kourtney Kardashian’s 39th birthday with the family in April and has remained supportive of Kardashian West’s businesses, including her recent fragrance launch.

Shepherd also joined the reality star and her sisters in June as they all attended the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City, where Kim was honored with the Influencer Award.

Kourtney Kardashian and Stephanie Shepherd Rob Kim/GC Images

Prior to the trip, PEOPLE caught up with Shepherd at Shiseido’s summer kick-off event in Malibu, where she confirmed she’s still close with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars.

“Kim and the family are dear friends,” she said.