Kim Kardashian Says She 'Started Crying' the Last Time She Saw Saw O.J. Simpson in Public

Kim Kardashian West is opening up about the last time she came face to face with O.J. Simpson.

In a recent interview on her close friend Jonathan Cheban‘s new podcast, FoodGod: OMFG, Kim, 38, was surprised to learn that Cheban recently ran into the ex-NFL star at a restaurant in Miami.

“He knew me and then he asked … he was in the back room, and the guy felt like a charmer, it’s so crazy,” said Cheban, 45. “I know whatever happened or whatever, he’s such a charming person just the way he speaks and stuff. And like the first thing he asked was about you guys, like, ‘How are the girls? How is everybody?'”

The reality star explained to Cheban the last time she saw Simpson, which she recalled as an “emotional” moment.

“I think the last time I saw him was in Miami,” Kim explained. “It was before he had gone to jail last situation, and Khloé and, I think me Kourtney and Khloé were in Miami in a club, and we ran into him in the VIP section. But it was like behind a stage or something, I don’t even know what club it was at. We all, I think, started crying. It was emotional, I think.”

Kim’s late father, Robert Kardashian Sr., was a friend of Simpson’s and served as one of the NFL star’s defense attorneys during his 1994 murder trial for the violent deaths of ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman.

Though he was acquitted of the double-murders in October 1995, Simpson was deemed liable for the deaths in 1997 in a civil case brought by the two victims’ families. In 2008, he was convicted for his role in the armed robbery and kidnapping of two sports memorabilia dealers in Las Vegas. He was released from prison in 2017 after serving nine years.

Simpson’s case has since been widely publicized in television, including FX’s award-winning series, American Crime Story: The People vs. O.J. Simpson.

“I just watched the whole O.J., I missed the whole thing, and I just watched it, and I can’t believe your dad was such a big part of it, it was crazy,” said Cheban. “I never met your dad and for me to see that, and my connection to you, like I watched the O.J. trial, and I can’t believe I didn’t meet him. Because of him, and there’s you, and then there’s like me, and it’s like a weird…”

“You guys would have gotten along so well,” said Kim of her father, who died in 2003 at age 59 from esophageal cancer.

Cheban pointed out that despite their longtime friendship, he and Kim have never spoken about her father’s involvement in the trial.

“Yeah, we never really talk about it,” she said. “I never really talk about it.”

“I just, you know, his kids are all so amazing and Nicole’s kids, and I’m still somewhat friendly with his children,” Kim continued. “I don’t really talk to them, but I did connect with his son a few years back, and I just have respect for them, and their lives must be extremely hard to really go through that. I always try to keep to myself on that issue and not really bring anything up for them.”

Over the years, a conspiracy theory has circulated that Kris Jenner had an affair with Simpson while she was married to Robert, resulting in Khloé Kardashian‘s birth. However, the family matriarch shut down those rumors in a recent trailer for Keeping Up with the Kardashians season 17.

“They printed a story that I was sleeping with O.J.,” Kris told Khloé in the trailer. “After 25 years, you’d think it just wouldn’t be a thing.”

Simpson has also denied the claims that Khloé is a product of his and Kris’ alleged affair when he controversially joined Twitter in June and said he would be using the platform to “set the record” straight on the matter.

After saying that Robert was “like a brother” to him, Simpson addressed the conspiracy theory.

“He met and married Kris and they really had a terrific time together, when they were together. Unfortunately, that ended,” he wrote. “But never — and I want to stress, never, in any shape or form — have I ever had any interest in Kris, romantically or sexually, and I never got any indication that she had any interest in me. So all of these stories are bogus, bad, tasteless.”

“Khloé, like all the girls, I am very proud of, just like I know Bob would be if he was here,” he added. “But the simple facts of the matter is she is not mine.”