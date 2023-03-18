Kim Kardashian Enjoys London Pub Crawl and 'Back to the Future: The Musical' on St. Patrick's Day

The Kardashians star went pub hopping and saw the new movie-inspired musical to celebrate St. Patrick's Day

By
March 18, 2023
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 07: Kim Kardashian attends the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's new show "The Kardashians" at Goya Studios on April 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for ABA)
Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty or ABA

Kim Kardashian celebrated St. Patrick's Day with drinks and a show.

The Kardashians star, 42, went on a pub crawl in London with friends for the holiday, followed by a performance of Back to the Future: Musical.

Kardashian documented the night on her Instagram Stories, writing, "Pub hopping on this St. Paddy's Day" as she and her friends held up their pints of Guinness.

https://www.instagram.com/kimkardashian/. Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The SKIMS founder then shared a shot of her and her friends standing in front of the Adelphi Theatre with Back to the Future: The Musical on the marquee.

She snapped a pic from the performance of Marty McFly and Doc Brown next to the iconic DeLorean time machine.

Kardashian was in London for the soccer match between England's Arsenal F.C. and Portugal's Sporting Lisbon on Thursday.

She took her son Saint West, 7, to watch with his friends, sharing a series of sweet snapshots and clips of them excitedly cheering on the players in red and white Arsenal shirts on her Instagram Stories.

https://www.instagram.com/kimkardashian/. Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The media mogul not only celebrated St. Patrick's Day on Friday, but also her brother Rob Kardashian's 36th birthday.

Kim paid tribute to her brother with photos of the two of them together through the years — and a hilarious screen recording.

"Happy Birthday Robertito," she wrote on Instagram, adding in shamrock emojis for St. Patrick's Day. "I just love you SO SO SOOOO much!!! I wish I could post your singing voice notes on here to show the world your true talents 😂 BUTTTT swipe to the last one to hear Robbie speak fake Armenian. 😂 You make our entire family's days with your silly messages! Not sure what I would ever do without you! 🍀 ♾️ 🎂"

