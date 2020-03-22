Watch Kim Kardashian Squeeze Into Skin-Tight Balmain Latex Suit She Wore for Paris Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian West makes wearing latex look stylish, but in a new Keeping Up with the Kardashians sneak peek, fans get a behind the scenes look at the reality star’s struggle to get into the ensemble.

Fans will remember when the KKW beauty mogul debuted some of the latest looks from Balmain’s fall 2020 collection during Paris Fashion Week earlier this month, including some “fresh off the runway” latex suits.

“I just got to Paris and look who is in my room,” the Skims creator said on her Instagram Story earlier this month while sharing some footage of the many different outfits waiting for her in her room.

“She is cute, fresh off the Balmain runway, wow,” Kardashian West said of the different pieces. “You guys. Oh my God, this is insane. Olivier [Rousteing] you are too good to me.”

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Debuts Not One, But Two ‘Fresh Off the Runway’ Balmain Latex Suits in Paris

She later wore two of the latex looks out while in Paris, and in a new teaser video for KUWTK, fans get to see the reality star wiggle her way into one of the skin-tight outfits, with the help of her styling team.

“S—, it’s stuck to my skin,” Kardashian West says in the clip while pulling at the sleeve of the suit. “I literally feel like I pulled a muscle in my shoulder. This is f—ing fashion week.”

Image zoom E!

The video shows several clips of Kardashian West grunting and swearing as she and two members of her team try to tug the pants on over her backside, at one point even worrying that they may have ripped them.

The mom of four later practices some breathing exercises while putting the matching jacket and gloves on, joking that she’s about to be “boxed in.”

Older sister Kourtney Kardashian also makes an appearance in the footage wearing her own designer latex outfit, wondering how she would go to the bathroom.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Says She Misses Her Sisters as They Remain Apart During Coronavirus Pandemic

Image zoom E!

“I’m gonna hold it,” she says of needing to use the restroom, as someone from the crew adds, “You’re going to have to hold it until like, 2 [p.m.]”

Kardashian West’s hairstylist Chris Appleton was also there with the reality star, sewing in the “matching latex hair tie” into her long ponytail.

Last week, the mother of four shared a post with Kourtney in their outfits from the video, captioning the photos, “You’re the bbq sauce to my honey mustard! @kourtneykardash.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians returns March 26 on E!.