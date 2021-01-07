Kim Kardashian Spotted Wearing Her Small Wedding Band amid Divorce Preparations from Kanye West

On Tuesday, multiple sources told PEOPLE that a breakup is on the horizon for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, who have been married for nearly seven years

Kim Kardashian is sticking close to family as she prepares to divorce husband Kanye West.

One day before news broke that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 40, is readying for a split from her rapper husband, Kardashian was photographed exiting her car on Monday, when she visited her maternal grandmother, Mary Jo "MJ" Shannon.

For the evening visit, the reality star was spotted wearing her small wedding band on her ring finger.

On Tuesday, multiple sources told PEOPLE that a breakup is on the horizon for Kardashian and West, who have been married for nearly seven years.

"He knows that she’s done. She has had enough, and she told him that she wants some space to figure out her future," a source told PEOPLE, adding that West, 43, is bracing for a filing but doesn't know when it will take place.

"He’s okay. He’s sad, but okay. He knows the inevitable will happen, and he knows that it’s coming soon," the source added.

Although a divorce is looming, a second source said that the couple is in marital therapy in an effort to salvage their relationship. "Kim and Kanye are in counseling and exploring their options," said the second source. "They have been working on their marriage for a long time, but no decision has been made."

A third source added that "it’s not over yet. They are still trying to see if the marriage can be saved."

The pair wed in May 2014 and share four children together: daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 2, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, who turns 2 in May.

Kardashian's famous family is also supporting her in whatever decision she and West make.

"Kris Jenner and Kim’s sisters are being as supportive as possible. They’ve seen Kim struggle over the last year and ultimately just want both her and Kanye to be happy, however that may look," said the third source.

And although Kardashian was spotted without her band in the New Year, she had been wearing it less often on social media in the weeks leading up to her decision to start preparing for a split.

When PEOPLE reported that Kardashian and West had been living "separate lives" in mid-December, the KKW Beauty mogul was spending more quality time with close friends and family — without her rings on.

On Dec. 17, she snapped a selfie cuddling up beside BFF La La Anthony, where she held her left hand up to her cheek, visibly showing her bare ring finger. "Sleepovers with your bestie are a must! @lala," she captioned the photo.

When she shared some photos from her family's intimate Christmas Eve gathering, Kardashian also appeared to be seen without her engagement ring or wedding band on her left hand.