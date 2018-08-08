Kim Kardashian West sent some serious shade in Younes Bendjima‘s direction Tuesday following his split from Kourtney Kardashian.

Just hours after photos of Bendjima getting cozy with another woman in Mexico surfaced, it was revealed that the model and Kourtney had split. A source told PEOPLE, “Younes was always supposed to be a rebound. Now with the pictures of Younes in Mexico, they are definitely not getting back together.”

However, Bendjima, 25, didn’t appear perturbed by the news as he shared a photo of himself on vacation with a group of men and women and enjoying lunch on his Instagram Story Tuesday.

It seems that snap, combined with the photos of the model looking very cozy with a woman that was not her sister, left Kim, 37, far from impressed.

On a screenshot of the photo and other posts by the male model shared on Instagram by the Shade Room, the KKW Beauty mogul commented, “Nice pics from your ‘boys trip.'” Kim also added a Pinnochio emoji, suggesting he was a liar.

Kourtney’s other sister, Khloe, also jumped to Kourtney’s defense after Bendjima’s comments.

The star commented on the same screenshot, writing, “Alexa play “heard it all before” by Sunshine Anderson.”

Bendjima was certainly not shy about sharing photos of his group trip to Mexico on his Instagram Story, where he seemingly called out Kourtney.

“I’m not attached to this ‘life’ so you can’t touch me,” he wrote. “I know who I am where I’m from and where I’m going and that bothers you. Only one opinion matter [sic] the one of my Lord have a wonderful day.”

The sisters came to Kourtney’s defense despite their own ugly feud which saw Kim tell Kourtney she was the “least exciting to look at.” After the fight was shown on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the sisters continued to bicker on social media.

But it seems all they needed was a common enemy to put their own differences aside.

Kourtney and Bendjima first met in Paris in October 2016, one night before Kim was robbed at gunpoint in her hotel.

PEOPLE confirmed the two were dating in May 2017, and they went public with their relationship later that month at the Cannes Film Festival.

On Tuesday, a source confirmed their split adding “it didn’t end well.”

Younes Bendjima and Kourtney Kardashian Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Signs of trouble for the two began when Bendjima let his distaste for Kourtney’s revealing Instagram photos show in her comments.

After she shared a photo of herself posting in a thong bikini, Bendjima reportedly dissed it in a since-deleted comment, according to TMZ.

“Thats what you need to show to get likes?” He commented.

An insider told PEOPLE at the time Bendjima was never a fan of her revealing photographs.

“He never liked that she posted sexy pictures of herself on social media,” the source said. “He doesn’t want his girlfriend to do that. He gets it’s her job, but wants her to post more covered-up pictures. He has always had a problem with this. This is the stuff they argue about and what made them split in the past.”