Kim Kardashian West Blasts Wall Street Journal's 'Shameful and Unacceptable' Decision to Run an Ad Denying the Armenian Genocide

Kim Kardashian West isn’t afraid to take a publishing giant to task.

On Wednesday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to her website to write a lengthy, heated blog in response to the Wall Street Journal‘s decision to run an ad denying the Armenian genocide.

“Money talks, and right now it’s talking s—,” she wrote. “My family and I are no strangers to BS in the press. We’ve learned to brush it off. Lies make good headlines, good headlines make great covers, great covers sell magazines. But when I heard about this full-page ad that ran in the Wall Street Journal denying the Armenian genocide, I couldn’t just brush it off.”

Kardashian West claimed the ad was paid for by “Turkic Platform” but refused to include the link to their website so as not to drive any traffic.

Last April, KUWTK cameras documented Kardashian West’s trip to Armenia with sister Khloe and cousins Kourtni and Kara, including their meeting with Prime Minister, Hovik Abrahamyan.

The WSJ defended their choice to run the ad in a statement to Gawker: “We accept a wide range of advertisements, including those with provocative viewpoints. While we review ad copy for issues of taste, the varied and divergent views expressed belong to the advertisers.”

Kardashian West, 35, was not happy with the publication’s defense, responding that “advocating the denial of a genocide by the country responsible for it – that’s not publishing a “provocative viewpoint,” that’s spreading lies. It’s totally morally irresponsible and, most of all, it’s dangerous. If this had been an ad denying the Holocaust, or pushing some 9/11 conspiracy theory, would it have made it to print?”

“When we allow ourselves to be silenced by money, by fear and by power, we teach our children that truth is irrelevant,” she added. “We have to be responsible for the message we pass on to our children. We have to honor the TRUTH in our history so that we protect their future. We have to do better than this.”