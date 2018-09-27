Kim Kardashian Says She 'Hates' Tristan Thompson as His Cheating Scandal Unfolds on KUWTK

Months after they reconciled, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson‘s cheating scandal is unfolding on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

In a mid-season trailer first posted by E! News, Kim Kardashian West, 37, goes for the jugular after allegations surface that Thompson, 27, cheated on her sister throughout her pregnancy.

“They have another video of him,” she fumes. “Unfollowed, I hate him. Sorry, not sorry.”

But Khloé, 34, is just trying to focus on her baby. (She welcomed daughter True with Thompson on April 12, just days after the scandal broke.)

“The things I can control, I have to be able to control,” she says before another scene shows her going into labor, nervously hoping “everyone gets here in time.”

In addition to Khloé’s dramatic delivery, the trailer also touches on Kanye West‘s volatile summer — and his infamous declaration to TMZ that slavery was a choice.

“Just because he has an opinion, it doesn’t mean he’s mentally ill,” Kim insists. (West, 41, has since confirmed he has bipolar disorder.)

Elsewhere, Kim’s bitter feud with sister Kourtney rages on — “she’s such a f—ing fashion snob,” complains Kourtney, 39 — while Kris Jenner urges her daughters to use their platform for good.

“If we can use our connections, I think we can make a very immediate difference in a lot of people’s lives,” she says.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!