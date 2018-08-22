Kim Kardashian Says Kourtney Is the 'New Rob' and Calls Out Her 'Cry for Attention'

Kim Kardashian West isn’t mincing words.

In a sneak peek at Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim and Khloé Kardashian convene for yet another discussion about their escalating feud with sister Kourtney.

“So, I have a missed call from Kourt,” says Khloé, 34, in the clip first posted by E! News. “I call her back and she’s like, ‘This isn’t to criticize you or anything like that … me and Kendall [Jenner] were talking about you.’ And she goes, ‘You’re really scared about how your life is going to turn out.’ ”

“What a freak,” says Kim, 37. “She’s so off.”

“She thinks I’m scared and that’s why I’m acting out, because I don’t want to let my old life go — what?!” says Khloé. “I just was blown away by her. This is just absurd. And Kourtney was like, ‘And Kendall agrees with me.’ ”

“No one understands us like us,” sighs Kim.

RELATED: The Most Epic Keeping Up with the Kardashians Sibling Fights Ever

The sisters decide to FaceTime Jenner, 22, to get her take on the situation.

“Hey, how much s— were you talking about me on a scale from 1 to 10?” Khloé asks when Kendall picks up.

Jenner insists they “weren’t talking that much s—,” but Kim interrupts with some serious shade.

“The fact that you even hang out with Kourtney, you’re such a f—ing freak,” she deadpans, before adding, “I’m just kidding.”

But then Jenner informs them that Kourtney, 39, is planning on going out of town with her kids for Christmas, leaving Khloé and Kim speechless.

“That’s not okay,” says Khloé. “It makes me sad if she’s not coming, because I’m just going to miss the kids and the tradition of it all.”

“That is just the wildest thing,” says Kim.

“Do you think it’s like, a cry for help? A cry for attention? Is she the new Rob?” she continues, referencing their brother Rob Kardashian, 31, who has struggled with weight gain and depression in recent years, retreating almost entirely from the public eye.

“She drives me so crazy,” adds Kim. “I just don’t even know what to do.”

Khloé, meanwhile, offers a slightly more compassionate opinion.

“I just think given everything that’s gone on, the last thing we need is separation like this,” she says. “For Kourtney to say she doesn’t think she’s going to spend Christmas with us, it’s just so excessive, it’s ridiculous at this point. The divide is going to get worse and worse the more time that we just ignore what’s really going on.”

RELATED VIDEO: Kim and Khloé Kardashian Attend Sister Therapy with Kourtney After Calling Her a ‘Raging Bitch’

While the tensions are still playing out on the show, it appears the three sisters have smoothed things over. Earlier this month, a source told PEOPLE that they “get in tiffs all the time” and are in a better place.

“This is nothing new,” said the source. “Kim has been on the outs with Kourtney and Khloé before, but right now, Khloé and Kim are on the same wavelength. They both have new babies and they have a lot in common and a lot to share.”

Kourtney, meanwhile, “is much more private than they are and sometimes removes herself from the family stuff,” according to the source.

“But this is isn’t some major feud,”said the source. “These sisters have always been able to dish it out and take it. And yes, of course they know the arguments and fights make for good TV. But they’re fine!”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!