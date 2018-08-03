Kim Kardashian West slammed a fan for insinuating they knew more about her older sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s desires than she does after their televised feud.

A fan tweeted their opinion on Kim’s treatment of her sister, writing, “What Kim doesn’t seem to understand is that Kourtney is done living this Kardashian life. She’s sick and tired of being forced to stay relevant by working herself off just to remain relevant. Kourtney just wants to be present in her children’s lives.”

Kim slammed the fan, writing back, “Oh word, did Kourt tell you this? She sure wanna live that Kardashian life though, and BTW this photo shoot was our Christmas card.”

She added, “Family memories we were creating. Just tune in before you start acting like you know things.”

Another person tweeted their understanding of sibling dynamics, writing to the star, “@kourtneykardash crying over @KimKardashian saying she’s not even interesting to look at is brilliant. Siblings say dumb s––– to get a reaction, the receiving sibling cries, it’s over in a few days.”

The KKW Beauty founder tweeted, “Exactly!!!”

In an exclusive clip to PEOPLE from Sunday’s new episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim accused her sister of not being understanding of the family’s scheduling conflicts in order to take a family photo shoot.

When Kourtney continued to say she needed to leave the photo shoot by a certain time, Kim told her, “No one wants you in the f—ing shoot. Get the f— out of here and go. … We don’t want you in the shoot.”

When Kourtney insists that she has no interest in participating anyway, Kim continued to bite back with, “Good, ’cause you’re so f—ing annoying.”

In a second clip, the fight between the two continued with Khloe attempting to bring peace by consoling Kourtney.

“I’m not here to be mistreated by my f—ing bitch family,” Kourtney told Khloe on speakerphone as she cried. “Kim saying that I’m the least interesting to look at — who even speaks like that? You don’t say things like that. You guys just have really different values than me. I choose to be a mother to my three kids. I’m not here looking for another job. I already work enough — more than I would like to.”

“What’s natural to me is being a mother,” she continued. “And I don’t expect everyone to have the same interests.”

Kim, overhearing the conversation, screamed at Kourtney through the phone.

“You would honestly think that we have more jobs, so [you should] work around our schedule,” Kim said. “You do whatever the f— you want to do and you don’t do s—, so be accommodating to the people that actually do s—.”

“You’re a very distraught, evil human being,” Kourtney replied. “I don’t want to see you, okay? I don’t agree with who you are as a human being.”