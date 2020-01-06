Kim Kardashian Claps Back at Claim She Didn't Donate to Australia Wildfires Relief Efforts

Kim Kardashian West is setting the record straight.

The reality star, 39, clapped back at a fan who accused her family of not donating to the Australian wildfires relief efforts on Twitter Sunday night.

“Nothing gets me more heated than to see the Kardashians/Jenners talk about climate change/wildfires & not donate even a penny,” wrote the fan in a since-deleted tweet, tagging Kardashian West along with sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

Kardashian West stressed that just because they haven’t spoken out about an issue, doesn’t mean they aren’t doing their part.

“Nothing gets me more heated than to see people think they know what we donated to and to think we have to publicize everything,” Kardashian West tweeted.

nothing gets me more heated than to see people think they know what we donated to and to think we have to publicize everything https://t.co/9qW1h2eZXe — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 6, 2020

While Kardashian West didn’t reveal the details of her donation, she joins a growing list of celebrities who have pledged to help those affected by the wildfires, which have claimed the lives of at least 17 people and burned through more than 11 million acres since they sparked in September.

As the more than 130 fires continue to burn, ecologists from the University of Sydney believe almost half a billion total mammals, birds and reptiles have also died in the fires since September.

Image zoom Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Last Wednesday — one day after what was reportedly deemed the deadliest day of the fire crisis since its start — Australia deployed military ships and aircraft to help victims and communities in need.

As of Thursday, there were 2,000 firefighters working in New South Wales alone, with additional help arriving from the United States, Canada and New Zealand.

RELATED: How to Help Australian Fire Victims and the Half a Billion Animals Impacted by the Blazes

In addition to the animals, the ravaging blazes have left at least 17 people dead — including two firefighters, Geoffrey Keaton and Andrew O’Dwyer — and many others unaccounted for, as well as forced hundreds from their homes and left thousands stranded, CNN reported.

Millions of acres of land across the continent have also been destroyed from the flames, including 8.9 million acres of land in New South Wales, 2.9 million acres in Western Australia, 1.9 million acres in Victoria, at least 618,000 acres in Queensland, and more than 225,000 acres in South Australia, according to CNN.