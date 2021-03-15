Kim Kardashian opens up to Vogue about her reality series coming to an end, including a special parting gift one crew member gave to each Kardashian-Jenner

Kim Kardashian Says She and Sisters Are 'Blown Away' by How Much Their Voices Changed During KUWTK

News for Keeping Up with the Kardashians fans who are still wondering why the sisters sound so different now compared to when their show premiered: Kim Kardashian is just as perplexed.

During a wide-ranging interview with Vogue titled "End of an Era: At Home with Kim Kardashian," published Monday, the reality star opened up about the unexpected way and she and her siblings have changed throughout the 20 seasons of their show.

"That's the biggest mystery to me and my sisters," said Kardashian, 40, of their voices changing. "We are blown away — it's the thing that has us absolutely blown away. We have no idea what happened to our voices; we have completely different voices."

As for some of the show's more mortifying moments, "I look back and I think, 'Oh my God, there's so many embarrassing things that are on TV for the world to see,' " she joked.

"But then," said Kardashian, "you have to kind of just understand that I'm so grateful for, also, the evolution, 'cause I've learned so much. So I'm happy that we were able to be on for so long for people to see that."

After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons and hundreds of episodes since their beloved E! reality series premiered in 2007, Kardashian and her family announced on social media in early September that KUWTK will end in 2021.

"It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians," the KKW beauty founder first shared on social media. "We are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years — through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We'll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we've met along the way."

In her recent conversation with Vogue, Kardashian said that while she and her family members were "unanimous" in their decision to end the show, "it was an emotional" one.

"I think my most emotional time was when we told our crew that we weren't going to go forward after season 20," she added.

One specific instance that stirred up nostalgic feelings for Kardashian and the rest of her family members was when her "audio girl gave [her her] mic."

"She gave me my original mic that I started with and gave every family member [theirs]," the SKIMS mogul recalled. "And exactly how it was labeled — they're all labeled with a regular labeler — and it's just really special."

"Even sitting in the chair for the last time, it was emotional," she added.